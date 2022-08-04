ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa

Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Cheryl Perets of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Executive Club Status

AMPA, FL – Realtor Cheryl Perets of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Individual Award for 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate agents for their service to buyers and sellers during the year. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for my commitment to my...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two new hospitalizations tied to Big Olaf ice cream reported, CDC says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two additional people have been hospitalized during the past month in connection with a lysteria outbreak traced to Big Olaf Creamery, officials say. As of Aug. 2, a total of 25 people infected with listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 11 states. Thirteen sick people are Florida residents; 10 reported traveling to Florida before getting sick.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Manatee County, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Business
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
WFLA

Tropics waking up with possible development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

10th Annual Pack a Backpack Drive

Gettel Automotive Group is hosting our 10th annual Pack a Backpack drive. We are partnering with the Manatee Education Foundation in a supply drive on Saturday 08-05-2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for the BIG yellow school bus and our Gettel volunteers at the following locations:. Walmart. 6225 State...
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wipes#Opioids#Drugs
tastefulspace.com

5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida

If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CNBC

From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'

Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Families Gear Up for Back To School with Clean Laundry

WHAT: Volunteers with Current Initiatives (Current) will wash and dry approximately 300 loads of laundry at no cost for St. Pete residents this weekend through its Laundry Project program. Organizers expect to clean more than a TON of back-to-school shirts, socks, shorts, pants and sneakers as well as sheets, towels,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy