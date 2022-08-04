Read on www.tampabaynewswire.com
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Cheryl Perets of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Executive Club Status
AMPA, FL – Realtor Cheryl Perets of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Individual Award for 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate agents for their service to buyers and sellers during the year. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for my commitment to my...
thatssotampa.com
Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
Mysuncoast.com
Two new hospitalizations tied to Big Olaf ice cream reported, CDC says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two additional people have been hospitalized during the past month in connection with a lysteria outbreak traced to Big Olaf Creamery, officials say. As of Aug. 2, a total of 25 people infected with listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 11 states. Thirteen sick people are Florida residents; 10 reported traveling to Florida before getting sick.
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
Tampa Bay News Wire
10th Annual Pack a Backpack Drive
Gettel Automotive Group is hosting our 10th annual Pack a Backpack drive. We are partnering with the Manatee Education Foundation in a supply drive on Saturday 08-05-2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Look for the BIG yellow school bus and our Gettel volunteers at the following locations:. Walmart. 6225 State...
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Tampa Bay News Wire
CSTB to host hiring event for Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen on August 9th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen. The event will take place at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. Bolay...
tastefulspace.com
5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida
If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Families Gear Up for Back To School with Clean Laundry
WHAT: Volunteers with Current Initiatives (Current) will wash and dry approximately 300 loads of laundry at no cost for St. Pete residents this weekend through its Laundry Project program. Organizers expect to clean more than a TON of back-to-school shirts, socks, shorts, pants and sneakers as well as sheets, towels,...
fox13news.com
More people sickened in Big Olaf listeria outbreak
The trouble continues for Big Olaf Creamery. More illnesses have been traced to the Sarasota company at the center of a deadly listeria outbreak.
Sentinel chickens test positive for West Nile virus in Sarasota County
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) announced Friday that sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus.
