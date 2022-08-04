Read on www.tampabaynewswire.com
Related
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns
Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase
TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
Tampa Bay News Wire
CSTB to host hiring event for Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen on August 9th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen. The event will take place at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. Bolay...
Andrew Warren Responds to Suspension
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Says It's a "Political Stunt"
St. Pete renters host emergency sleep in, demand rent solutions
St. Petersburg is one step closer to allowing voters to decide on rent control measures this November as the issue gets closer to going to the voters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor DeSantis Suspends ‘Woke’ Democratic State Attorney for Allegedly Not Enforcing State Laws
Gov. DeSantis on August 4Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On August 4, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched a PR offensive on Twitter while using his executive powers as governor to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren - a Democrat - from office for allegedly neglecting to enforce certain laws. In the interim period the governor has appointed Susan Lopez - a fellow-Republican - to act in Warren's place.
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren Suspended
Governor Ron DeSantis making the announcement.
usf.edu
Superintendent Addison Davis talks Hillsborough's teacher shortage, safety ahead of the school year
Classes start for some Tampa Bay area school districts next week. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County School District leaders talked about their plans to welcome students back. Ahead of schools reopening Aug. 10, Superintendent Addison Davis talked about school safety, teacher shortages and the opening of a new pre-K through 8th grade school: the Dorothy C. York Academy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney for 'neglect of duty'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he's suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County effective immediately because of his "neglect of duty."
Andrew Warren Swipes Back At Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Calling Suspension “Political Stunt”
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty. The Governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida. “State Attorneys have a duty to
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
cltampa.com
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he said he wouldn't prosecute abortions
This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
cltampa.com
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws
A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
995qyk.com
Places You Can Find Free School Supplies
The kids are heading back to school next week and parents are scrambling to gather all of the school supplies. The amount you will spend on back to school supplies this year is $200 per child. Here is a list of events that can help you out with some freebies...
Comments / 0