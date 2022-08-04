ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants

TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase

TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suspends ‘Woke’ Democratic State Attorney for Allegedly Not Enforcing State Laws

Gov. DeSantis on August 4Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On August 4, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched a PR offensive on Twitter while using his executive powers as governor to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren - a Democrat - from office for allegedly neglecting to enforce certain laws. In the interim period the governor has appointed Susan Lopez - a fellow-Republican - to act in Warren's place.
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Superintendent Addison Davis talks Hillsborough's teacher shortage, safety ahead of the school year

Classes start for some Tampa Bay area school districts next week. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County School District leaders talked about their plans to welcome students back. Ahead of schools reopening Aug. 10, Superintendent Addison Davis talked about school safety, teacher shortages and the opening of a new pre-K through 8th grade school: the Dorothy C. York Academy.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he said he wouldn't prosecute abortions

This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws

A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
Places You Can Find Free School Supplies

The kids are heading back to school next week and parents are scrambling to gather all of the school supplies. The amount you will spend on back to school supplies this year is $200 per child. Here is a list of events that can help you out with some freebies...
