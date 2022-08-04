Read on dodgecountyindependent.com
Court news Dodge County
The following case was heard in Dodge County District Court the week of July 17 with Judge Jodi L. Williamson presiding:. Alize L. Johnson, 23, Dodge Center, previously appeared and was convicted of felony check forgery. She was sentenced to $1,155, 24 days in county jail, no possession of firearms, no alcohol or controlled substance use, do not enter liquor establishments, cognitive skill training, complete Drug Court, 100 hours of community service and 5 years of supervised probation.
Primary, special elections next Tuesday
Minnesota voters will go to the polls next Tuesday for the State Partisan Primary while voters in the 1st Congressional District will also be casting ballots to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Polling places in Dodge County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according...
