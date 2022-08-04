The following case was heard in Dodge County District Court the week of July 17 with Judge Jodi L. Williamson presiding:. Alize L. Johnson, 23, Dodge Center, previously appeared and was convicted of felony check forgery. She was sentenced to $1,155, 24 days in county jail, no possession of firearms, no alcohol or controlled substance use, do not enter liquor establishments, cognitive skill training, complete Drug Court, 100 hours of community service and 5 years of supervised probation.

DODGE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO