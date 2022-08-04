Read on dodgecountyindependent.com
Related
KIMT
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
Minnesota police officer saves four children after breaking into burning building
The Saint Paul Police Department shared a story on Facebook Friday about an officer who saved four children from a burning building.
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?
Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DPS gets K9 to sniff out illegal cash
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a new K9 on the team that is trained to sniff out U.S. currency. K9 Bia will work with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division. Bia is a 1 1/2-year-old female German shorthair pointer. Her skills will...
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota Jury Favors Pharmacist in ‘Morning After’ Pill Lawsuit
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Friday ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman's rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after...
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
fox9.com
Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman denied morning-after pill by pharmacist wins $25K
(FOX 9) - In a landmark case, a jury found a Minnesota pharmacy didn't discriminate against a woman who was denied the morning-after pill in 2019, but the jury did award her $25,000. The lawsuit, which was filed in December 2019, alleged McGregor Pharmacy (formerly Thrift White) violated the Minnesota...
Comments / 1