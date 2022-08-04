ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Teen walking near West Valley park overnight injured in alleged drive-by shooting

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kjzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kjzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Friends save man pinned under car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a terrifying scene in West Valley City Sunday night after a reckless and speeding car flew off of Redwood Road and into a crowd of people, trapping one man underneath. The crash occurred at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Valley Park#Violent Crime#Wvcpd
ABC4

South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Sandy police investigating 15-year-old boy shot by 14-year-old

SANDY — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a 14-year-old boy while the two were inside a car, Sandy police confirmed Monday. The incident occurred nearly a month ago on July 10. Officers were called to Alta View Hospital after a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was soon after flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his back, said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.
SANDY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case

Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing

KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
KEARNS, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy