Teen walking near West Valley park overnight injured in alleged drive-by shooting

Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kjzz.com
Man recovering after struck by suspected drunk driver in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is recovering at home after being hit by an out of control vehicle in West Valley City. The video of the crash was shared with 2News by the victim's girlfriend. According to an arrest report, Gabriel Yates, 29, was driving drunk...
KSLTV
Friends save man pinned under car in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was a terrifying scene in West Valley City Sunday night after a reckless and speeding car flew off of Redwood Road and into a crowd of people, trapping one man underneath. The crash occurred at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road.
ksl.com
Midvale man lured to Ogden apartment sent to prison in 2021 shooting death
OGDEN — A Midvale man charged last year in connection with a fatal shooting after allegedly being lured to an Ogden apartment complex by a former girlfriend has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of...
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City
A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
Suspect wounded in West Valley City police shooting
A suspect in an earlier shooting was shot and wounded in an encounter with police in West Valley City Sunday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3
MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
ksl.com
Sandy police investigating 15-year-old boy shot by 14-year-old
SANDY — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a 14-year-old boy while the two were inside a car, Sandy police confirmed Monday. The incident occurred nearly a month ago on July 10. Officers were called to Alta View Hospital after a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was soon after flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his back, said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.
dailyutahchronicle.com
U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case
Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
KUTV
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
Salt Lake City Police Stood By Black Stabbing Victim Instead of Administering First Aid
Anonymous members of the law enforcement community have asked for an investigation into two white medically trained officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department who stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes instead of administering first aid. Officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown were responding to...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police confirm officer-involved critical incident outside Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police have confirmed an officer-involved critical incident outside two businesses near 3500 South and 1500 West in a tweet issued at 2:17 p.m. Sunday. “Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near the...
Hit-and-run accident leads to Salt Lake City gas leak
Residents and drivers are being told to avoid an area in Salt Lake City due to a gas leak caused by a hit-and-run accident.
kjzz.com
Woman's bedroom ceiling caves in, accuses Sandy property management of negligence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman renting an apartment in Salt Lake is accusing the property management company of negligence after her bedroom ceiling caved in, followed by a major water leak. Nicole Miceli moved into the apartment managed by Wolfnest Property Management located in Sandy back in...
Gephardt Daily
Police ask for help locating possible runaway from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from a Layton treatment center. Layton police say Natalee hasn’t been seen since about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. “She doesn’t know anyone...
Man arrested for stealing excavator, digging up ground outside SLC grocery store
A man stole an excavator from a construction site in Salt Lake City Saturday and then drove it about a mile before digging up the ground near a grocery store, according to police.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden Police Department urges those with criminal records to gain fresh start, expunge their records
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is urging those struggling under a criminal record to take advantage of a 3-year-old law easing expungement of past bad acts. “If you have a criminal record, you’re not alone,” OPD says in its social media post,...
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
