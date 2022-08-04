Illinois' favorite butterfly is now endangered

Read on www.kpvi.com
Monarch butterflies a step closer to extinction, declared an endangered species
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) put Monarch butterflies on the endangered list because of their fast dwindling numbers. The organization put the species in general, specifically the butterflies living in the Western United States as endangered.
Invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in North Carolina for first time, heavy infestation found in several locations
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China, India, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
The curious case of an endangered wildcat and a disappearing fruit tree
To anyone with an interest in the fate of the world’s wildlife, it’s a familiar story: Bringing back predators like wolves and wildcats is crucial to re-wilding ecosystems. The most famous example might be the return of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995, and its ripple effect on other species, including plants. The wolves’ presence after 70 years forced elk herds in certain areas to start moving again, which then gave the willow and aspen they had over-browsed a chance to regrow. That, in turn, provided beavers with enough sticks and logs to make a comeback of their own—from eight colonies in 1953 to 100 colonies today.
American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species
A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
