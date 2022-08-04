ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, MN

KIMT

Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k

(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
ALBERT LEA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
CANNON FALLS, MN
106.9 KROC

Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash

Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
ROCHESTER, MN
Cresco Times

Manure tanker rolls near Riceville

HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
RICEVILLE, IA
Y-105FM

Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Five bicyclists hurt in crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Almost 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. He was arrested on April 10, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Court documents state Moss was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to law enforcement he had about 10 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
KROC News

Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News Break
Politics
KIMT

Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty. Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Austin man pleads not guilty to knife assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to an altercation involving a knife. Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, was arrested on June 23 and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 19. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, MN
FUN 104

Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
ROCHESTER, MN

