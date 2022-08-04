ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Bill to help veterans exposed to toxins passes; here's what Louisiana's senators said

By MARK BALLARD
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair

More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before

(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ramthun already calling for primary vote audit

(The Center Square) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he’s going to challenge Tuesday’s primary vote count. Ramthun on Monday told WISN TV he wants to have the election results examined before he decides what to do next. “I want to have [the election] audited before...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana in November

JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians will vote Nov. 8 on full legalization of marijuana, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. Ashcroft, a Republican, said his office confirmed that the campaign to place a legalization question on the ballot indeed collected enough signatures for voters to weigh in this fall, despite unofficial reports from counties last month indicating the effort would fall short.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wing Ding speaker: Voters are ‘craving Democrats who stand up and fight’

DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow says she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers

As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years. Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases for the past nine weeks.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marylanders urged to get caught up on vaccinations

BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KPVI Newschannel 6

Minnesotans kick off primary election

(The Center Square) – Minnesotans head to the polls to determine which people, ranging from partisan governor candidates to sheriffs and other elected positions, will advance to the November final ballot. Most polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Governor. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces a relatively...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxins#Military Service#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Senate#Republicans
KPVI Newschannel 6

More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

As recession grips U.S., certain Illinois industries see slowdowns

(The Center Square) – As national output declined for the second quarter in a row, concerns of a recession rekindle. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell at an annual rate of 0.9% from April through June this year, pushed by high inflation as consumers cut back. Its was the second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth in the U.S.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jury rejects H-2A discrimination lawsuit against Oregon farm

A federal jury has shot down claims that an Oregon vegetable producer unlawfully discriminated against a farmworker by favoring foreign guestworkers. In 2020, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios filed a lawsuit accusing Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., of firing him for complaining about preferential treatment for foreign employees hired through the H-2A program.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy