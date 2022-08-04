Bill to help veterans exposed to toxins passes; here's what Louisiana's senators said

Read on www.kpvi.com
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair
More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before
(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
Ramthun already calling for primary vote audit
(The Center Square) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he’s going to challenge Tuesday’s primary vote count. Ramthun on Monday told WISN TV he wants to have the election results examined before he decides what to do next. “I want to have [the election] audited before...
Voting underway in Wisconsin's partisan primary. Here's everything you need to know
Polls opened Tuesday for Wisconsin’s partisan primary, which sees contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Here’s what you need to know before you vote:. Who’s running?. In the...
Missouri voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana in November
JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians will vote Nov. 8 on full legalization of marijuana, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. Ashcroft, a Republican, said his office confirmed that the campaign to place a legalization question on the ballot indeed collected enough signatures for voters to weigh in this fall, despite unofficial reports from counties last month indicating the effort would fall short.
Wing Ding speaker: Voters are ‘craving Democrats who stand up and fight’
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow says she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers
As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years. Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases for the past nine weeks.
Marylanders urged to get caught up on vaccinations
BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.
Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion
It took the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly just six weeks to enact a near-total abortion ban following the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing the right to abortion established in 1973 by its Roe v. Wade decision. The fallout for Hoosiers is likely to last much longer. Almost immediately...
Minnesotans kick off primary election
(The Center Square) – Minnesotans head to the polls to determine which people, ranging from partisan governor candidates to sheriffs and other elected positions, will advance to the November final ballot. Most polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Governor. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces a relatively...
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
Arkoosh rivals Labrador's early fundraising pace in Idaho attorney general race
BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push. Labrador raised $83,129 in his...
Lt. Gov. Nungesser touts sporting events, Mardi Gras while visiting Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association. He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean...
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
As recession grips U.S., certain Illinois industries see slowdowns
(The Center Square) – As national output declined for the second quarter in a row, concerns of a recession rekindle. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell at an annual rate of 0.9% from April through June this year, pushed by high inflation as consumers cut back. Its was the second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth in the U.S.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Jury rejects H-2A discrimination lawsuit against Oregon farm
A federal jury has shot down claims that an Oregon vegetable producer unlawfully discriminated against a farmworker by favoring foreign guestworkers. In 2020, Teofilo Ibanez de Dios filed a lawsuit accusing Siri and Son Farms of St. Paul, Ore., of firing him for complaining about preferential treatment for foreign employees hired through the H-2A program.
