Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds two academies for the first time

TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal described the outcome of a deputy who was shot in the face as nothing short of a miracle. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face by a man who had already shot two other people -- one fatally -- before turning the gun on himself the following a standoff. Lillis will lost sight in his left eye, but he is expecting to fully recover otherwise, Neal said Monday during a news conference.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO