Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds two academies for the first time

KPVI Newschannel 6
Bowie County Sheriff’s Department says deputy surviving a shooting is a miracle
TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal described the outcome of a deputy who was shot in the face as nothing short of a miracle. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face by a man who had already shot two other people -- one fatally -- before turning the gun on himself the following a standoff. Lillis will lost sight in his left eye, but he is expecting to fully recover otherwise, Neal said Monday during a news conference.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two Shreveport 107-year-old women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser honored two Shreveport women who are 107-years-old. Mrs. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Ms. Geneva Moore were both born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lt. Gov. Nungesser touts sporting events, Mardi Gras while visiting Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association. He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texarkana Texas City Council meeting proved productive while rolling through committee work
TEXARKANA, Texas – The regularly scheduled city council meeting of Texarkana, Texas met Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. Several new nominations for appointments and re-appointments to various boards, commissions and committees were announced during the meeting which were approved by the council. The nominations included service in the “Keep...
