Boulder County, CO

Candidate field for Boulder-based Colorado House seat grows

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND
 2 days ago

At least six Boulderites have so far declared interest in the race to succeed state Rep. Edie Hooton in the House District 10 seat.

Beginning Friday, candidates can indicate their intent to be nominated for the seat. An online Zoom candidate forum will be held on Aug, 13, which will be live-streamed via the BoCo Democratic Party's Facebook page.

Nominations will be accepted at the Aug. 15 vacancy committee meeting, according to a statement from the county party Thursday.

Hooton announced last Saturday she would not seek re-election to her fourth and final term, setting off a flood of interest among Boulder Democrats.

Two members of Boulder City Council, Mayor Aaron Brockett and council member Junie Joseph, were first to declare their interest. Lynn Guissinger, a member of the RTD Board who initially planned to seek re-election to that seat, is now looking into withdrawing from that race in order to seek the HD10 nod. State campaign finance rules do not allow a candidate to have more than one campaign finance committee at a time.

Three more people have declared an interest in the seat.

Former University of Colorado Regent Jim Martin, who first won election to an at-large seat as a Republican in 1998 but then switched party affiliation to Democrat for the 2004 contest, told Colorado Politics he's been approached by current and former elected officials about jumping into the race.

Longtime Boulder County Democratic Party activist Celeste Landry is also on the list of those interested in the seat. In 2016, Landry became a last-minute substitute for Micheal Baca, who had announced his intention to vote for someone other than the winner of Colorado's presidential contest, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Baca, who voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich, was replaced on the spot by Landry at the behest of then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Tina Mueh, a science teacher at Centennial Middle School, also has indicated an interest in the seat, according to the county party.

The winner of the contest is likely to take the seat in November, given that the district is one of the safest Democratic House seats in the state.

