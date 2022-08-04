Reward increased amid investigation into hit-and-run death of 'Outer Banks' cast member

Read on fox28media.com
WTGS
Woman leaves 3 young children in car to shoplift at Citadel Mall: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing one charge of shoplifting and three counts of cruelty to children following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to an incident report from Charleston Police Department. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a complaint that three women had entered the Hibbett...
WTGS
6 dogs recovered, 4 found dead at 'unlivable' home in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six dogs have been relocated to the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) after they were found alongside multiple dead dogs at a home deemed "unlivable" by code enforcement, according to an incident report. Deputies responded to a home located in the 1000 block of Orleans...
WTGS
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
WTGS
Impaired woman drove home, left baby in back seat with car off, went inside to sleep: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after police say she drove her friend's baby home while "extremely intoxicated," left the infant in the back seat of her car without any air conditioning in 85 degree heat, and went inside to take a nap, according to an arrest report obtained by ABC News 4.
WTGS
Holocaust survivor, Mt. Pleasant resident passes away at the age of 103
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant woman and Holocaust survivor has passed away at the age of 103, the Charleston Jewish Federation announced on Friday. In 1919, Sima “Sylvia” Segal was born in Piatra Neamt, Romania. At 17, she moved to Bucharest to earn money as a seamstress before her whole life changed.
