Santa Cruz County, CA

Morning Lookout: Filling downtown’s empty storefronts; superintendent talks Scotts Valley challenges

 2 days ago
Lookout PM: Homeless count, food news & about that pickleball buzz

We’ve got homeless count results, food news and even some pickleball for you to close down this week. So keep on reading. Before we get to the headlines, though, let me fill you in on a great partnership between Lookout and Motion Pacific Dance. We’re teaming up to bring awareness about and raise money for a special program called Dance for Parkinson’s, which Motion Pacific is aiming to revive after COVID cutbacks. Becoming a Lookout member now gives even more back to the community with this offer, so hit the links below to find out more.
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
Empowered Aging Program Coordinator

ABOUT US: Want to love your work and help make a difference in your community? Do you enjoy meeting new people? Are you enthusiastic and up for a challenge? If you answered YES to these questions, come join a small team of creative, outside the box thinkers who strive to improve the lives of older adults and enhance engagement in our community.
