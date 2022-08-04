Morning Lookout: Filling downtown’s empty storefronts; superintendent talks Scotts Valley challenges

Read on lookout.co
Lookout PM: Homeless count, food news & about that pickleball buzz
We’ve got homeless count results, food news and even some pickleball for you to close down this week. So keep on reading. Before we get to the headlines, though, let me fill you in on a great partnership between Lookout and Motion Pacific Dance. We’re teaming up to bring awareness about and raise money for a special program called Dance for Parkinson’s, which Motion Pacific is aiming to revive after COVID cutbacks. Becoming a Lookout member now gives even more back to the community with this offer, so hit the links below to find out more.
Morning Lookout: Pickleball takeover, a very Santa Cruz podcast and Eaters Digest delights
We meet again! It’s Friday, Aug. 5, and it’s shaping up to be a partly cloudy day around Santa Cruz County, warming up into the 80s in the hills but staying in the 60s and 70s closer to the bay. Not a second too soon, the weekend is...
EATERS DIGEST: Tea at Vim, Burger in Aptos closes and Madson Wines opens Westside tasting room
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend! Here are this week’s...
Pacific Grove nonprofit helps older dogs find homes, and older people keep dogs longer
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Carie Broecker, a Pacific Grove local, is the co-founder ofPeace of Mind Dog Rescue. The nonprofit organization has two missions: help older dogs find a home, and help senior citizens stay with their dogs as long as possible. “Our vision is really to be an...
A breakdown of the Santa Cruz high school system from a realtor’s perspective
“How are the schools?” As a Realtor, this is a question I get almost daily. Frankly, the answer isn’t all that clear. You could ask 100 different students at the school and get 100 different answers because our opinions are shaped by our own experiences. Asking Realtors would produce similar results.
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
Empowered Aging Program Coordinator
ABOUT US: Want to love your work and help make a difference in your community? Do you enjoy meeting new people? Are you enthusiastic and up for a challenge? If you answered YES to these questions, come join a small team of creative, outside the box thinkers who strive to improve the lives of older adults and enhance engagement in our community.
San Francisco D.A. revokes plea deals, toughens policies on fentanyl cases
Brooke Jenkins, the district attorney of San Francisco, is withdrawing plea deals offered by her predecessor in more than 30 fentanyl-dealing cases in one of the first major shifts in the office’s approach under the new D.A. The move is part of a raft of policy changes aimed at...
