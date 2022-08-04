McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

Read on www.kwch.com
Wichita man pleads guilty to murder of cousin found dead in bag inside crawlspace
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces sentencing for killing his cousin early last year. Jason Payne on Thursday, Aug. 4, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for stabbing Michael Montgomery multiple times in their apartment near Oliver and Murdock. An affidavit detailing the case against Payne said Payne admitted...
Woman pleads in McPherson man’s murder
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged with the murder of a McPherson man has entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge. Police arrested Tina Nicole Brown, 35, for the death of 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson. He was found dead at his home in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive on Feb. […]
Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
Wichita police identify man crossing Broadway with lawnmower who was fatally hit by SUV
The wreck happened at 10:18 p.m. near 58th and Broadway.
Man Killed After Being Struck By An SUV in South Wichita
A man was killed after being hit by an SUV Friday night. The Wichita Police Department said that 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of S. Broadway. Authorities said that shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area...
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
Man injured in stabbing on East Lincoln
One person has potentially critical injuries after being cut Friday morning.
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Deputy’s use of force costs Sedgwick County $190,000
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is paying $190,000 in a settlement over a deputy’s use of force against an inmate. On Wednesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners approved the payment for an incident involving a deputy and an inmate on Jan. 30, 2020. Sheriff Jeff Easter held a news conference a few weeks […]
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
Crimestoppers seeks tips about catalytic converter theft at Lowe's
On July 26, Salina Police Officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at Lowe’s, 3035 S. Ninth Street. An employee reported the catalytic converter to a Ford SUV she drove to work was cut off and stolen while she was working. The vehicle was parked in the west end of the store’s parking lot. The value of the theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $2,000.
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
