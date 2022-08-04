McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

On July 26, Salina Police Officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at Lowe’s, 3035 S. Ninth Street. An employee reported the catalytic converter to a Ford SUV she drove to work was cut off and stolen while she was working. The vehicle was parked in the west end of the store’s parking lot. The value of the theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $2,000.

