ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

By Sarah Motter
KWCH.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Woman pleads in McPherson man’s murder

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged with the murder of a McPherson man has entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge. Police arrested Tina Nicole Brown, 35, for the death of 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson. He was found dead at his home in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive on Feb. […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash

The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Mcpherson, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Mcpherson, KS
kfdi.com

Man Killed After Being Struck By An SUV in South Wichita

A man was killed after being hit by an SUV Friday night. The Wichita Police Department said that 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of S. Broadway. Authorities said that shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police looking for information in drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Brown
Person
Derek Schmidt
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mobile Home#After Man#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Ag#Mcpherson Co#District Court
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deputy’s use of force costs Sedgwick County $190,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is paying $190,000 in a settlement over a deputy’s use of force against an inmate. On Wednesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners approved the payment for an incident involving a deputy and an inmate on Jan. 30, 2020. Sheriff Jeff Easter held a news conference a few weeks […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about catalytic converter theft at Lowe's

On July 26, Salina Police Officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at Lowe’s, 3035 S. Ninth Street. An employee reported the catalytic converter to a Ford SUV she drove to work was cut off and stolen while she was working. The vehicle was parked in the west end of the store’s parking lot. The value of the theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $2,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS
KSN News

Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy