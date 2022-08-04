ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham Loves This $17 Shoe Spray to Keep Her Sneakers ‘White and Clean’

 4 days ago

What's better than copping a fresh pair of crisp white sneakers that you can wear with everything? Not much else! Their versatility and endless cool girl vibes are what make all-white kicks as coveted as they are. Many of Us own at least one pair, including some of the world's biggest celebs. That's just how universally-beloved white sneakers are!

They do pose one major problem though — they can get dirty fairly quickly. Luckily, we were exposed to a secret weapon which Ashley Graham uses to avoid this issue. The stunning model adores a pair of high-quality sneakers, and to keep them squeaky clean, she reportedly relies on this super handy shoe spray from Jason Markk !

Get the Jason Markk Repel Spray (originally $20) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

The former Sports Illustrated cover star shared some of her must-haves with POPSUGAR , and revealed that this Repel Spray is her go-to item. "It keeps my sneakers white and clean and prevents them from getting scuffed up," she explained in her interview. After learning more about this miracle elixir, we don't know how we've been living this long without it!

The spray is essentially a shoe protector that sprays on clear and is totally odorless. It gives your shoe a protective layer that will allow for better resistance against the elements and scuffing. According to savvy shoppers, for white shoes in particular, this spray has been a serious dream!

If you're using this for white sneakers, it's recommended by reviewers that you apply two coats for the best level of protection. Just make sure that you allow each layer to fully dry for the ultimate result. But you can also use this spray on every type of shoe, including suede, nubuck, canvas and nylon styles. If you get tired of having to throw away white sneakers because they get soiled too quickly, this product may be the key to a lasting pair of kicks!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from Jason Markk and shop more shoe care products available at Amazon here!

