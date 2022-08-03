ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy Behar: ‘I Almost Died’ in 1979 After Suffering an Ectopic Pregnancy

By Johnni Macke
 4 days ago
'The View' Fans Are Screaming and Shouting Over the Big Hosting Shakeup News

Daytime TV fans, The View is about to change in a major way. The long-running ABC talk show is famous for its revolving door of co-hosts, which recently included Meghan McCain's exit in July 2021. But now, two new stars are joining the table full-time. And here's the best part: viewers are already familiar with them.
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: 'There is no drama,' says source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. A source close to the pair emphasizes the split was amicable and happened earlier this week. "They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," a second insider shares. "There is no drama." E! News...
Renée Zellweger addresses ‘fat suit’ criticism after backlash to ‘unrecognisable transformation’ for new show

Renée Zellweger has responded following controversy over the “fat suit” she wore in her newest show.The actor was criticised in 2021 after pictures emerged from the set of The Truth About Pam showing her wearing prosthetics and a padded suit intended to make her look larger.Critics on social media condemned what was billed by the media as Zellweger’s “unrecognisable transformation”, with some commentators branding it “fatphobic”. Writing forMetro.co.uk, commentator Sarah Alexander said it was ”potentially triggering to plus-size people”.Zellweger, who plays Pamela Hupp in the series, was asked about the controversy in a new Sunday Times interview. She replied:...
CELEBRITIES

