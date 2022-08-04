ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
Boston

Sharon crash kills 24-year-old, hospitalizes two other drivers

The crash remains under investigation. A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Sharon Thursday evening resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved. At approximately 7:44 p.m., troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Exit 17, state police said. The man killed was Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24,...
SHARON, MA
WCVB

Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
MELROSE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Boston

Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman

The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
WEYMOUTH, MA
universalhub.com

Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today

Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
BOSTON, MA

