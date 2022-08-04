Read on universalhub.com
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
Sharon crash kills 24-year-old, hospitalizes two other drivers
The crash remains under investigation. A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Sharon Thursday evening resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved. At approximately 7:44 p.m., troopers responded to the crash, which occurred near Exit 17, state police said. The man killed was Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24,...
WCVB
Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
whdh.com
Fire officials: Unattended cooking the cause of Melrose house fire
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unattended cooking was the cause behind a house fire that cause a family to be displaced, Melrose fire officials told 7NEWS. According to the Melrose Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire but a pet cat died of smoke inhalation. The family and...
MBTA bus catches fire, two workers transported to hospital
BOSTON — The issues facing the MBTA keep rolling in, as an MBTA bus caught fire, Thursday afternoon. Two workers were taken to the hospital as a result. The incident took place in Jamaica Plain, shortly after 3 p.m. according to T officials. “I said oh my goodness that...
Two people seriously injured after crash involving scooter in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a crash overnight involving a car and a scooter in Dorchester. According to Boston Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Boston Street and Mount Vernon Street just before midnight. When officers arrives on the scene they located a man and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
universalhub.com
Some Orange Line machinery that's been obsolete for years but is still plugged in and still kind of works
Our own Ron Newman reports on the continued existence of this transfer dispenser at the Back Bay Orange Line stop that once spit out tickets you could use to get on the 39 bus:. I don't think this machine has served a useful purpose since the MBTA introduced the CharlieCard...
Police: Drug suspect hit cruiser, parked cars while trying to escape
A couple has been arrested after an incident facing off with officers in Fall River overnight.
fallriverreporter.com
One woman transported to the hospital after car found with severe front-end damage on Route 140
A driver was injured after a crash this morning on Route 140. A call came into dispatch just after 7:30 a.m. for a car accident where the vehicle was in the median. Upon arrival, responders discovered a car crashed into the highway dividers on the northbound side at mile marker 12.6 in Lakeville with the driver injured and still in the vehicle.
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman
The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 1: Coyote Living Under Porch; Garage Catches On Fire; Unwanted Guns Turned In To Police
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, August 1, 2022:. A manager reported 2 rifles were found during a clean-up job on Industrial Way. Police confiscated rifles and contacted owner. (8:13am) A party reported 2 big holes on the sidewalk of Salem Street...
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
universalhub.com
Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today
Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
WCVB
Traffic lights out, power outage affects thousands after contactor hits lines in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A power outage in Somerville affected nearly 12,000 customers Friday afternoon and knocked out traffic lights along the busy McGrath Highway. As of 2:15 p.m., lights were inoperable along the highway between Broadway and Mystic Ave., MassDOT said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Police seek help identifying man allegedly involved in Davis Square bike theft
The theft occurred late last month. Authorities are searching for a “person of interest” in a bicycle theft at the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville. MBTA Transit Police posted photos of the man related to the July 26 bicycle larceny. The police are asking for help identifying...
