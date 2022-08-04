ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, OH

Donald E. Gast, 79

News Democrat
News Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooGo3_0h4lH6SU00

Donald E. Gast, age 79, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East. He was born January 19, 1943 in Georgetown, OH, to the late Richard and Clara (Hile) Gast. He retired from Cincinnati Milicron.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by son, Steven Gast and 3 brothers, James, Ronnie and Allen Gast.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice Gast of Georgetown; children, Richard Gast and wife Goldie of Georgetown, David Gast of Eastgate; brother, Omar Gast of South Webster, OH; 2 grandchildren, Steven Gast and Ashley Sepietro.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Larry Baker will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Please sign Donald’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News Democrat

Joy Black, 89

Joy Black, age 89, of Ripley, OH, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born October 12, 1932 i
RIPLEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown, OH
Obituaries
City
South Webster, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Georgetown, OH
City
Russellville, OH
News Democrat

Lester E. Cooper, 73

Lester E. Cooper, age 73, of Decatur, OH, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 26, 1949 in Maysville, KY, to the late Leslie Thomas and Opal Mae (Adams) Cooper. He retired from Westec where he was a security guard. He was also a lifetime farmer and was in the National Guard.
DECATUR, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
James
News Democrat

Charles Herbert “Red” Burnett, 93

Charles Herbert “Red” Burnett, age 93, of Mowrystown passed away peacefully Thursday evening July 21, 2022 at his home in Mowrystown, OH. He was born November 14, 1928 in Hamilton, OH, son of the late Russell Andrew Burnett and Alma Farthing Burnett. Charles had attended Morgan School in...
MOWRYSTOWN, OH
News Democrat

Jack Edwin Pride, 68

Jack Edwin Pride, age 68, of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, July 22, 2022 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jack was retired from General Telephone Company (GTE) and Verizon after thirty-four years of service and was the former manager of the Ripley Boat Club. He was born January 12, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Lowell and Betty (Whitt) Pride.
RIPLEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Cincinnati Milicron#Eastgate
News Democrat

Georgetown Kegs-for-a-Cause draws a crowd

On the night of Saturday, July 9, Georgetown saw approximately 2,000 people gather on the Courthouse Square in Georgetown for the third annual Kegs-for-a-Cause. The Courthouse Square was filled with tables and chairs so the attendees could sit, eat, drink, and enjoy friends and music. The beer fest took in a little under $17,000 and will net around $7,000 for the after all expenses are paid. This year the proceeds from the beer fest go toward the splash pad to be built in Kathryn Hanlon Park.
GEORGETOWN, OH
News Democrat

Bingaman awarded for years of service

On Monday, July 11, Ripley Village Council presented Lieutenant Wayne Bingaman with a plaque for his many years of service to the community. His years of service include 16 years in EMS, 23 years in law enforcement, and 25 years as a firefighter. Bingaman is always sharing his knowledge of...
RIPLEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Democrat

Parker House moves one step closer to becoming a unit of the National Park Service

The John Parker House in Ripley moved one step closer to becoming a unit of the National Park Service, as Ripley native and John P. Parker Historical Society President Carol Stivers traveled to Washington D.C. to testify before the United States House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands during a legislative hearing on Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s bill to study whether to incorporate the John P. Parker House into the National Park System. The hearing was held July 14.
RIPLEY, OH
News Democrat

Nancy E. “Susie” McAfee, 77

Nancy E. “Susie” McAfee passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home in Sardinia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family, she was 77 years old. Nancy was born to the late Vance “Pat” and Dorothy (nee Reedy) Newman on November 22, 1944, in Mariemont, Ohio.
SARDINIA, OH
News Democrat

Robert (Bob) Secrist, 76

Robert (Bob) Secrist, 76, former Ripley resident died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home in Branson, Missouri. Mr. Secrist was retired from Boise Cascade where he worked as an electrician for 37 years. He was involved with his church in Branson, Missouri and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and landscaping his yard. He was very fond of traveling as well. Mr. Secrist served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was born on January 29, 1946, in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard Edward and Pauline Ann (Pfeffer) Secrist and brother to the late Shirley Ann Secrist Black. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharron Secrist; two sons, Jeremy (International Falls, Minnesota) and Matthew Secrist (Thief River Falls, Minnesota); one daughter, Nicole Secrist (International Falls, Minnesota); three grandchildren, Victoria, Ethan, and Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Liam. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
News Democrat

News Democrat

294
Followers
842
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy