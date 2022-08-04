Coach Desormeaux Talks QBs, Fall Camp, O-Line, Mental Health in Football & More [Audio]

Read on espnlafayette.com
Related
LSU Coach Brian Kelly and Media Share Awkward Moment to Start Season [VIDEO]
LSU Football players and coaches returned to campus this week to begin the 2022-23 season and practice, and with that came the first press conference since their return. The presser started with Coach Kelly taking the podium and welcoming members of the media back to campus. Not a single member...
LSU Commit Jeremiah Hughes Prepared to Carry "DBU" Tradition in Death Valley
The 2023 lockdown cornerback has high expectations, passion for this LSU program
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
MMA fighter Dustin Poirier hosted school supply drive in Lafayette
Many students in Acadiana gathered at service Chevrolet Cadillac to get backpacks and school supplies from MMA fighter Dustin Poirier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week.
Here's the Story Behind The Horse That Popped Up in Lafayette's Moncus Park This Week
Have you noticed the horse standing in Moncus Park?
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
Lafayette's Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive, and it features some amazing performers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
theadvocate.com
Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization
St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant. The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's new abortion law sparks modifications for UL Lafayette clinic handbook
Much may be changing in the way of abortion access in Louisiana. But for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, policies at the Student Health Center on campus, which advises students on a range of health issues including sex and pregnancy, will not change. Dr. Chris S. Hayes,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
KLFY.com
What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
macaronikid.com
Head Back to School with Macaroni KID New Iberia 🍎
Back to school time is here and that means shopping for school supplies, making lunches for the kids, and finding the perfect afterschool snacks are on the agenda this month. Looking for school calendars and important dates this year in Iberia, St. Martin, Vermilion, or St. Mary parishes? Or do you need to know if there are any fun back to school events or school supply giveaways in town? Then you have reached the right place!
theadvocate.com
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
Friday night shooting in Sunset, one dead
One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in Sunset, La. according to the Sunset Police Department.
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
kadn.com
Details surrounding 'higher fines' on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
If you ever travel along I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge then you’ll soon notice signs reading “higher fines.” It’s part of a new crackdown on speeders. The implementation of those signs is the first of three phases for the newest effort to slow drivers down on a stretch of I-10 that’s seen 759 accidents since 2019.
The International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes
According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible tonight for 6 minutes.
ESPN Lafayette
Lafayette, LA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Lafayette has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnlafayette.com/
Comments / 0