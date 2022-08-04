ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Mercury C Brittney Griner apologizes as drug trial nears close

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.
NBA
SheKnows

Brittney Griner's Nightmare in Russia Continues With 9-Year Prison Sentence

Click here to read the full article. WNBA star Brittney Griner’s nightmare seems to have no end in sight. After being convicted on drug charges last month in Moscow, Russia, her sentence was handed down: nine years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,590). The timing of her court case couldn’t have come at worse time in U.S.-Russian relations. Griner was caught with less than one gram of cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage on Feb. 17. While the judge in the case believes the drugs were packed deliberately, the two-time Olympian called it “an honest mistake” because...
NBA
thesource.com

Brittney Griner Closing Statement: “Had No Intent” To Break Russian Law

Brittney Griner gave a key statement in her trial just ahead of the verdict in her drug case being handed down later today. The Phoenix Mercury star pleaded for leniency in her closing statement. “I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime,” Griner shared in the courtroom.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Swimmer Riley Gaines dodges Trump as he tries to kiss her on stage

Former President Donald Trump appeared to be snubbed on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Saturday night while welcoming swimmer Riley Gaines to the event. Gaines, who competed on behalf of the University of Kentucky against Lia Thomas (a biological male who identifies as a transgender...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Brittney Griner
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting raged again in the crucial border region of the Donbas and three more ships left ports carrying previously blockaded Ukrainian grain. read more.
POLITICS
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Sentencing#Espionage#Khimki#Russian#American#Abc News
The Associated Press

Reactions to Brittney Griner’s conviction, 9-year sentence

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. Here are reactions from around the basketball and political realms:. ___. “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew:...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
AFP

China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close

China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Earlier on Sunday, Beijing conducted "practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
MILITARY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy