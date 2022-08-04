“Yankee Chronicle” for 8/4/22 presented by New London Hospital

Read on ycnnow.com
Related
Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend
This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
NH State Police: Rower dies after collapsing at Merrimack River in Hookset
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An adult male believed to have collapsed while rowing a boat on the Merrimack River has died, according to officials in New Hampshire. State Police were originally called to the town of Hooksett on Saturday for reports of a possible drowning around 10 a.m. First responders...
Deerfield Valley News
Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town
Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
WMUR.com
House fire in Pelham likely caused by lightning strike
PELHAM, N.H. — Officials believe a house fire in Pelham was caused by a lightning strike. The Pelham Fire Department responded to a fire on Marsh Road around 3 p.m. Friday. A passerby made the call when they saw smoke coming from the home. Several other departments assisted in the response and helped Pelham Fire with coverage while they were on scene. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester (99) broke a record set decades ago. Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) also hit new record temperatures for Aug. 4, while Nashua (97) tied theirs. Rochester, meanwhile, reached 100 degrees for first time in 11 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
manchesterinklink.com
Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli
MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
WGME
Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire
SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
NH’s 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally Happening This Weekend
It's back, and we're so ready. On the first full weekend of August each year, the Suncook Valley Rotary hosts a free, family-friendly hot air balloon rally. The long-anticipated weekend is almost here, and the 40th annual event will be happening this Friday through Sunday, August 5-7. While you unfortunately...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
WMUR.com
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
N.H. AG: Murders of Northfield mom and two sons, not random
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — In NH, authorities say this week’s murder of a young Northfield mother and her two sons was not random. On Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30, police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, inside their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive.
manchesterinklink.com
I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
thelaker.com
Goodhue Boat Company – Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake and Lake Sunapee
Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.
Officials investigating second ‘suspicious death’ in Nashua, Friday
NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are responding to the scene of a “suspicious death,” according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Attorney General. Officials say an adult female has been found at a home in Nashua. This marks the second death deemed suspicious that...
Comments / 0