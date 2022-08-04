ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, NH

“Yankee Chronicle” for 8/4/22 presented by New London Hospital

ycnnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ycnnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend

This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
LEE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
NORTHFIELD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#New London Hospital#The Warner Palooza#The Indian Museum#Craftsmen S Fair
Deerfield Valley News

Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town

Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

House fire in Pelham likely caused by lightning strike

PELHAM, N.H. — Officials believe a house fire in Pelham was caused by a lightning strike. The Pelham Fire Department responded to a fire on Marsh Road around 3 p.m. Friday. A passerby made the call when they saw smoke coming from the home. Several other departments assisted in the response and helped Pelham Fire with coverage while they were on scene. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
PELHAM, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester (99) broke a record set decades ago. Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) also hit new record temperatures for Aug. 4, while Nashua (97) tied theirs. Rochester, meanwhile, reached 100 degrees for first time in 11 years.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
MANCHESTER, NH
WGME

Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire

SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
SANDWICH, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire

Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
manchesterinklink.com

I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
NASHUA, NH
thelaker.com

Goodhue Boat Company – Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake and Lake Sunapee

Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.
WOLFEBORO, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy