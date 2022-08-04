Read on wdfw.wa.gov
Related
wa.gov
DNR Closes Vehicle Access to Sumas Mountain After Illegal Trails, Dumping Damage Forest
Block of land in Whatcom County will reopen for hunting season, remain open if issues cease. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed the area around Sumas Mountain in Whatcom County to motor vehicle access after unsanctioned trails caused environmental damage, garbage dumping, and other public safety issues.
wa.gov
Bench warrants issued after Friday Harbor man and Vancouver man fail to appear in court
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Tory McMillen, of Friday Harbor, Wash., and Xuan Tran, of Vancouver, Wash., have been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after they failed to appear in court to face felony insurance fraud charges. If you have information that may lead to their arrests,...
Comments / 0