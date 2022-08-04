Read on www.baycitysentinel.com
Click2Houston.com
More than 100 acres burned during grass fire in Brazoria Co. Saturday, fire marshal says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Fire officials in Brazoria County worked to put out a grass fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was happening near County Road 18, about one mile east of Highway 36. Around 7:45 p.m., officials say the fire...
Deadly crash involving motorcycle on Katy Freeway inbound at Silber, authorities say
The deadly crash caused major backups early Thursday morning, but just before noon, all mainlanes had reopened.
baycitysentinel.com
Texas Rangers investigating fatal shooting by deputy
Matagorda County Sheriff’s Deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with a black Nissan Truck July 26, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect’s…
News Channel 25
Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home
HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
What chemicals burned during the fire at Prime Eco facility in Wharton?
The fire is out, but neighbors in the area said they want to know what they were breathing in as the fire lit up the night sky.
wtaw.com
A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars
A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars. 49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January. The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the...
Red River Cantina to Open Third Location
Richmond will become the newest home of the Tex-Mex restaurant in spring of 2023.
Shooting homicide leaves one man dead in Vanderbilt
VANDERBILT, Texas – On Saturday, July 30 around 4:25 pm the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance between two construction workers in Vanderbilt. One adult male was shot and passed away from his injuries and the other adult male was taken into custody and is currently in the Jackson County Jail.
24-year-old local man shot in weekend shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:54 a.m., a Victoria Police officer responded to an area hospital in reference to a shots fired call. Family members have identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jared Gomez, of Victoria. An aunt said Gomez was a father of three with twins on the way. He was in critical condition before...
Click2Houston.com
City of Katy issues mandatory water restrictions for residents after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has issued a mandatory water restriction for residents as the city is now in Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions. The mandatory water restrictions go into effect immediately based on the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. Watering is limited to two days a...
‘Cowboy Pride’ statue dedication shows love for community
EDNA, Texas – A statue with a cowboy riding a horse now sits just along the highway on the outskirts of the city. A project that has been several years in the making, come to life with a dedication ceremony in Edna Friday morning. “Cowboy Pride” was designed and...
Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient
Cell phone video provided to NBC News by the family's attorney captured moments from an incident where police officers in Rosenberg, Texas, were accused of using excessive force on a woman battling cancer and her husband. A 2016 lawsuit filed by Christine and Steven Saenz alleged the incident escalated when Steven tried to inform police about his wife's cancer and a device used to administer chemotherapy drugs in her chest.Aug. 6, 2022.
Woman arrested, charged with murder one week after deadly shooting at Stafford motel
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder one week after a man was shot to death in a Stafford motel room. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are an update investigators provided last week at the scene of the shooting. According...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
baycitysentinel.com
"ER visits, surgeries still below 2019 levels" by: Mike Reddell
Emergency room visits and surgeries at Matagorda Regional Medical Center have not returned to 2019, pre-pandemic levels, Matagorda County Hospital…
baycitysentinel.com
"BCCDC board approves two façade grants" by: Jessica Shepard
Bay City Community Development Corporation board members unanimously approved two façade grants totaling $10,000 at their regular monthly meeting,…
KHOU
Katy residents face up to $2K fine after city moves to Stage Three drought plan
Katy raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Three Friday, August 5. Under the new water restrictions, residents could face up to a $2,000 fine.
baycitysentinel.com
"Markham United Methodist Church organized in 1904" By Marianne Hayes
The Markham United Methodist Church was organized March 13, 1904, and services were held in a community church situated on the site of the present…
4 Katy-area restaurants now open, coming soon
Midway Bar-B-Que will reopen with renovations at its original location at the end of the month. (Courtesy Pexels) Looking to try a new restaurant this month in the Katy area? Here are four Katy eateries that have or will open throughout August. One will reopen with renovations from an early 2021 fire.
Click2Houston.com
‘She never left him’: Parents say 15-year-old babysitter helped save their 4-year-old son’s life after fighting off dog during brutal attack
FRESNO – A 4-year-old boy is in the ICU after being attacked by a dog. “He’s very strong and brave,” Cortney Neal said about his son. Cortney said his son is a typical little boy who loves ice cream and surprises. On Tuesday, Cortney said a dog...
