Cell phone video provided to NBC News by the family's attorney captured moments from an incident where police officers in Rosenberg, Texas, were accused of using excessive force on a woman battling cancer and her husband. A 2016 lawsuit filed by Christine and Steven Saenz alleged the incident escalated when Steven tried to inform police about his wife's cancer and a device used to administer chemotherapy drugs in her chest.Aug. 6, 2022.

ROSENBERG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO