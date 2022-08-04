ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markham, TX

News Channel 25

Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home

HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Texas State
Texas Accidents
Markham, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

24-year-old local man shot in weekend shooting

VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:54 a.m., a Victoria Police officer responded to an area hospital in reference to a shots fired call. Family members have identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jared Gomez, of Victoria. An aunt said Gomez was a father of three with twins on the way. He was in critical condition before...
NBC News

Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient

Cell phone video provided to NBC News by the family's attorney captured moments from an incident where police officers in Rosenberg, Texas, were accused of using excessive force on a woman battling cancer and her husband. A 2016 lawsuit filed by Christine and Steven Saenz alleged the incident escalated when Steven tried to inform police about his wife's cancer and a device used to administer chemotherapy drugs in her chest.Aug. 6, 2022.
ROSENBERG, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Katy-area restaurants now open, coming soon

Midway Bar-B-Que will reopen with renovations at its original location at the end of the month. (Courtesy Pexels) Looking to try a new restaurant this month in the Katy area? Here are four Katy eateries that have or will open throughout August. One will reopen with renovations from an early 2021 fire.
KATY, TX

