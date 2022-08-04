Read on www.baycitysentinel.com
Pictured: Woman, 26, charged with murder of young father at address she was sharing with her 26-year-old female friend
This is the woman charged with the murder of a young father at an address she was sharing with her 26-year-old friend. Shaye Groves, 26, is charged with murdering 'loving' father Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, after he was found dead inside a property on Botley Drive in Havant, Hampshire, at around 8.04am on Sunday.
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
Undersheriff’s Daughter Accused of Killing Her 19-Day-Old Baby
The daughter of a Nevada law enforcement official is facing a murder charge over the death of her 19-day-old baby. In a YouTube video posted to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel—who in 2017 appeared in an episode of COPS—said he has had “virtually no contact” with his daughter, Erica Eisenloffel, for “more than two years as she has chosen a life of narcotics use and criminal activity.” Last October, 911 dispatchers received a report about a choking baby, who later died. Last week, as first reported by Las Vegas Fox affiliate KVVU, arrest warrants were issued for three people, including Erica Eisenloffel. Her father said he had no idea she was even pregnant. “[A]s is the case for all families destroyed by this horrible addiction, our family is suffering grief on a variety of levels,” he said in the video. “My family and I grieve for Erica and her addiction and we grieve substantially for the death of that poor baby that we have never gotten to know.”
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Two women found dead in home after ex-husband knocked on door and found knife-wielding suspect covered in blood
TWO women were found dead inside a home after a family member knocked on the door and encountered a man covered in blood. Officers later found a knife-wielding suspect inside the house after a welfare check was requested in Buford, Georgia on Tuesday, cops said. The bodies of Kim Nguyen,...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Huge update in three sets of decomposing remains found in Lake Mead after police reveal grim new details about bodies
HAUNTING new information has been revealed in the case of three sets of decomposing human remains found in Lake Mead. Officials have determined that the victim whose remains were found inside a barrel with a gunshot wound died of homicide. Lake Mead's sinking waters and a megadrought resulted in the...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Beloved Grandmother on Morning Walk Is Fatally Stabbed in Calif. Alleyway, Neighbor Is Suspect
A 31-year-old Long Beach, Calif., man was arrested after nearby residents yelled for help following a stabbing death of a 78-year-old woman, according to police. At 6:18 a.m. last Saturday, Long Beach police discovered Paz Veliz Soto in an alleyway with stab wounds to the upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Girl who chewed through restraints was held captive with bodies of mother and brother, sheriff says
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with what turned out to be the decomposing, dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through...
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries
A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes
Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
Cops hunt man accused of nasty attack outside a McDonald’s that left victim with a shattered cheek
Victoria Police are on the hunt for a man following an alleged unprovoked assault outside a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne that left another man with a shattered cheek. A 49-year-old Keilor man was randomly attacked outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s just after midnight on July 8, police allege.
Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time
CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
Woman, tractor-trailer driver connected to video located
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- New Jersey police say they have found both a woman and a tractor-trailer driver they were searching for after a troubling video surfaced Wednesday.Police say tracking down the non-descript white tractor-trailer was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but they did it with the help of the community, and now the woman and driver are both talking to detectives about what exactly happened.A white truck cab with specs of red blood on the passenger side door was towed to the South Brunswick Police station Thursday.Detectives believe it's the same Volvo tractor trailer they had...
Chilling details emerge after dad and three children under seven found dead in car by jogger
THREE children and their father have been found dead in a car from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma, police said. A jogger tragically discovered the bodies near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Cops first responded to a wellness check call at around 4.30am, prompting...
One-legged care home resident, 93, dies after being Tasered by police
The police watchdog has launched an investigation after the death of a 93-year-old disabled care home resident, who was Tasered and pepper sprayed by officers.Police had tried to detain Donald Burgess, who was wheelchair-bound, had one leg and suffered from dementia, following a report he had threatened care staff with a knife.Two officers from Sussex Police attended the home, in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21.One of them used Pava spray, which is similar to pepper spray, while the other deployed a Taser. The knife was then removed from Mr Burgess and he was handcuffed.He was taken to hospital,...
