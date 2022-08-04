The daughter of a Nevada law enforcement official is facing a murder charge over the death of her 19-day-old baby. In a YouTube video posted to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel—who in 2017 appeared in an episode of COPS—said he has had “virtually no contact” with his daughter, Erica Eisenloffel, for “more than two years as she has chosen a life of narcotics use and criminal activity.” Last October, 911 dispatchers received a report about a choking baby, who later died. Last week, as first reported by Las Vegas Fox affiliate KVVU, arrest warrants were issued for three people, including Erica Eisenloffel. Her father said he had no idea she was even pregnant. “[A]s is the case for all families destroyed by this horrible addiction, our family is suffering grief on a variety of levels,” he said in the video. “My family and I grieve for Erica and her addiction and we grieve substantially for the death of that poor baby that we have never gotten to know.”

