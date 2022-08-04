ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Undersheriff’s Daughter Accused of Killing Her 19-Day-Old Baby

The daughter of a Nevada law enforcement official is facing a murder charge over the death of her 19-day-old baby. In a YouTube video posted to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel—who in 2017 appeared in an episode of COPS—said he has had “virtually no contact” with his daughter, Erica Eisenloffel, for “more than two years as she has chosen a life of narcotics use and criminal activity.” Last October, 911 dispatchers received a report about a choking baby, who later died. Last week, as first reported by Las Vegas Fox affiliate KVVU, arrest warrants were issued for three people, including Erica Eisenloffel. Her father said he had no idea she was even pregnant. “[A]s is the case for all families destroyed by this horrible addiction, our family is suffering grief on a variety of levels,” he said in the video. “My family and I grieve for Erica and her addiction and we grieve substantially for the death of that poor baby that we have never gotten to know.”
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Independent

McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries

A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS Sacramento

Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time

CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
CERES, CA
CBS New York

Woman, tractor-trailer driver connected to video located

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- New Jersey police say they have found both a woman and a tractor-trailer driver they were searching for after a troubling video surfaced Wednesday.Police say tracking down the non-descript white tractor-trailer was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but they did it with the help of the community, and now the woman and driver are both talking to detectives about what exactly happened.A white truck cab with specs of red blood on the passenger side door was towed to the South Brunswick Police station Thursday.Detectives believe it's the same Volvo tractor trailer they had...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

One-legged care home resident, 93, dies after being Tasered by police

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after the death of a 93-year-old disabled care home resident, who was Tasered and pepper sprayed by officers.Police had tried to detain Donald Burgess, who was wheelchair-bound, had one leg and suffered from dementia, following a report he had threatened care staff with a knife.Two officers from Sussex Police attended the home, in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21.One of them used Pava spray, which is similar to pepper spray, while the other deployed a Taser. The knife was then removed from Mr Burgess and he was handcuffed.He was taken to hospital,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

