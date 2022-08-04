Three of the four fire district levies on Tuesday’s Spokane County ballot are apparently on their way to victory. The other is going down to defeat. It looks like the fire agencies protecting Spokane Valley, the northern (District 4) and southwestern parts of the county (District 3) will continue to receive taxpayer help to provide fire suppression and emergency medical services. District 4’s measure received about two-thirds support. The other two are in the 54% range.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO