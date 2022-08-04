ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Three Spokane County fire levies ahead after first vote count; one headed to defeat

Three of the four fire district levies on Tuesday’s Spokane County ballot are apparently on their way to victory. The other is going down to defeat. It looks like the fire agencies protecting Spokane Valley, the northern (District 4) and southwestern parts of the county (District 3) will continue to receive taxpayer help to provide fire suppression and emergency medical services. District 4’s measure received about two-thirds support. The other two are in the 54% range.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory

(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery

COEUR d’ALENE — When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Gibbons, Wilder united in marriage

Kezia (Dolly) Ruth Gibbons and Brandon James Wilder exchanged traditional wedding vows before God and witnesses at 3 p.m. on June 18, 2022, at the Jantz Barn, 302 Deer Park Road, Bonners Ferry. The officiating minister was Elder Perry Ames, pastor of the Davenport Baptist Church. The bride's bouquet contained...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!

COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Broken living

I chatted with the writer Mike Medberry the other day. I took notes about what he said so I could write up an interview. When I looked for them, phwtt they were gone. I don’t have the words. Of course I don’t. I’ve known Mike for almost 40...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder

SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

