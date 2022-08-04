Read on sandpointreader.com
Sandpoint Reader
August is public’s opportunity to comment on goals, objectives of BoCo Comp Plan
The window to weigh in on the Bonner County Planning Commission’s proposed changes to the Goals, Objectives and Policies of the Bonner County Comprehensive Plan is currently open, with opportunities to comment at a public workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and again at the commission’s hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
stateofreform.com
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane’s Daybreak Youth Services
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youths in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns. Get the latest...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
spokanepublicradio.org
Three Spokane County fire levies ahead after first vote count; one headed to defeat
Three of the four fire district levies on Tuesday’s Spokane County ballot are apparently on their way to victory. The other is going down to defeat. It looks like the fire agencies protecting Spokane Valley, the northern (District 4) and southwestern parts of the county (District 3) will continue to receive taxpayer help to provide fire suppression and emergency medical services. District 4’s measure received about two-thirds support. The other two are in the 54% range.
KHQ Right Now
Second round of results for Spokane County commissioners drops
For the first time, Spokane County will have five commissioners. The second round of results dropped this afternoon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory
(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
'That doesn’t fit the model here': Coeur d'Alene City Council votes to leave controversial art piece out of public art program
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A piece of artwork titled “Solidarity” brought a vocal crowd, opposed to its public display, to Tuesday’s Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The clenched fist made of fabricated steel...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery
COEUR d’ALENE — When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
Inmate dies in Pend Oreille County Jail
PEND OREILLE, Wash. – An inmate died at the Pend Oreille County Jail on Wednesday. Franz Kroll, 57 of Newport, was found unresponsive in his cell. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said staff performed lifesaving measures on him but were unsuccessful. An investigation into his cause and...
Large Adult Grizzly Bear Euthanized in Northern Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BOUNDARY COUNTY - On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Idaho Fish and Game staff in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County, near the town of Porthill, ID. The decision to euthanize the bear came after a series of livestock losses in the area due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gibbons, Wilder united in marriage
Kezia (Dolly) Ruth Gibbons and Brandon James Wilder exchanged traditional wedding vows before God and witnesses at 3 p.m. on June 18, 2022, at the Jantz Barn, 302 Deer Park Road, Bonners Ferry. The officiating minister was Elder Perry Ames, pastor of the Davenport Baptist Church. The bride's bouquet contained...
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai Co Sheriff asking for donations for deputy paralyzed from stroke after having baby
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for donations to help out a deputy who suffered a stroke while off duty last weekend. 35-year-old Yvonne Cress has been with the office for six years and just had a baby girl two months ago. KCSO said the stroke resulted in the paralysis of the entire right side of her body.
KHQ Right Now
Heat Advisory issued for start of the week ahead of incoming thunderstorms and winds
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Spokane County and surrounding areas, beginning noon on Monday and lasting through 11 p.m. the next day. At the same time, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place again for parts of Central and Southwestern...
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
Sandpoint Reader
Broken living
I chatted with the writer Mike Medberry the other day. I took notes about what he said so I could write up an interview. When I looked for them, phwtt they were gone. I don’t have the words. Of course I don’t. I’ve known Mike for almost 40...
Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder
SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
