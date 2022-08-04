Read on www.baycitysentinel.com
Related
News Channel 25
Texas officials seize various kinds of narcotics, weapons discovered at home
HOUSTON — Officials in Fort Bend county seized various drugs and weapons on July 25 at a residence, resulting in arrests. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero on multiple charges relating to narcotics and weapons recovered at the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond.
Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient
Cell phone video provided to NBC News by the family's attorney captured moments from an incident where police officers in Rosenberg, Texas, were accused of using excessive force on a woman battling cancer and her husband. A 2016 lawsuit filed by Christine and Steven Saenz alleged the incident escalated when Steven tried to inform police about his wife's cancer and a device used to administer chemotherapy drugs in her chest.Aug. 6, 2022.
baycitysentinel.com
"No one hurt in crane topple at Markham" by: Mike Reddell
No one was hurt in a crane that flipped on its side at the Texas 35 intersection with FM 1468 at Markham at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, July 30, State…
Click2Houston.com
More than 100 acres burned during grass fire in Brazoria Co. Saturday, fire marshal says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Fire officials in Brazoria County worked to put out a grass fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was happening near County Road 18, about one mile east of Highway 36. Around 7:45 p.m., officials say the fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What chemicals burned during the fire at Prime Eco facility in Wharton?
The fire is out, but neighbors in the area said they want to know what they were breathing in as the fire lit up the night sky.
Click2Houston.com
‘She never left him’: Parents say 15-year-old babysitter helped save their 4-year-old son’s life after fighting off dog during brutal attack
FRESNO – A 4-year-old boy is in the ICU after being attacked by a dog. “He’s very strong and brave,” Cortney Neal said about his son. Cortney said his son is a typical little boy who loves ice cream and surprises. On Tuesday, Cortney said a dog...
Red River Cantina to Open Third Location
Richmond will become the newest home of the Tex-Mex restaurant in spring of 2023.
baycitysentinel.com
"ER visits, surgeries still below 2019 levels" by: Mike Reddell
Emergency room visits and surgeries at Matagorda Regional Medical Center have not returned to 2019, pre-pandemic levels, Matagorda County Hospital…
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Cowboy Pride’ statue dedication shows love for community
EDNA, Texas – A statue with a cowboy riding a horse now sits just along the highway on the outskirts of the city. A project that has been several years in the making, come to life with a dedication ceremony in Edna Friday morning. “Cowboy Pride” was designed and...
baycitysentinel.com
"Markham United Methodist Church organized in 1904" By Marianne Hayes
The Markham United Methodist Church was organized March 13, 1904, and services were held in a community church situated on the site of the present…
Comments / 0