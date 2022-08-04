Read on b100quadcities.com
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend
You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
tspr.org
Burlington artist finds the time to paint
But in the evenings and on weekends, he makes art. Fourteen of the Burlington artist’s colorful and distinctive oil paintings are on display this month at the Round Room Gallery at the Keokuk Public Library. Carlson, 60, has shown his work for many years in the Keokuk Art Center’s...
KWQC
Are you being gaslighted?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A film produced back in the 1940s featured a man who was trying to make his wife belief she was going insane by changing little things in their home daily. For instance, a light would dim--without being touched. The title of the movie is Gaslight. That word...
Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club
Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
ourquadcities.com
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
ourquadcities.com
Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
KETV.com
Extreme weather causing an Iowa farmer to stop selling, growing sweet corn
ELY, Iowa — One farmer in eastern Iowa just stopped selling his sweet corn because of the weather. Butch Wieneke has been farming for over 30 years in the town of Ely – just south of Cedar Rapids. He says the quality of sweet corn can change very...
This House For Sale in Iowa City Looks Like The One in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Like most people, I enjoy checking things out on the internet that I am not only NOT in the market for, but also that I can't afford. I guess I should be doing something more productive with my time, but TikTok is too loud and curse word laiden for me to play around my kids.
A New School Year is Coming! Hot Rods for Charities Give Back with Car Show
School is starting up very soon, and for many of us it's an exciting time when the kids get back to a routine and the house gets quiet for a few hours a day. (ahhh, relief) But unfortunately for some, this is a super stressful time of year. Many families can't afford the supplies needed to start kids off on the right foot.
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
Grand Opening For Scooter’s Coffee’s New Location In Milan, IL
Most of us enjoy a delicious cup of coffee when we wake up in the morning to start our day. Residents in Milan, IL now have a new coffee shop where they can get their morning pick-me-up. Scooter's Coffee has opened a new location in the Quad Cities area town and they are inviting everyone to stop by for each location's grand opening events.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
spotonillinois.com
How many Bureau County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Bureau County, 94.7 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 94.7 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,...
Carly Pearce Had an Epic Moment On Stage Friday in Iowa [WATCH]
On August 2nd, the Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off six days of concerts on the Grandstand stage. Not surprisingly, many of those concerts are country acts, including Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen, and Carly Pearce. On Friday night, August 5th, Carly Pearce took the stage in Iowa, and it...
No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival
Alternating Currents is coming up on August 19-21 in downtown Davenport. To say that there will be a variety of music, art, film, & comedy is an understatement. Some of it will be so in your face and hard to miss...and others will be so quiet you may wonder what's happening.
