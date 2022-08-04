ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

B100

Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

You can get covered in color this weekend while helping out a good cause!. LeClaire will be the site of the Color Blaze 5k on Saturday. The race kicks off at 8:00 a.m. and will be launching in waves. You can run or walk the distance but you will definitely get colorful. With registration, you will get an individual color packet (which you can throw on yourself or at the finish line), along with a teeshirt, and a grab bag containing different stuff. However, since it's so close to race time, you might find teeshirt sizes to be limited now.
LE CLAIRE, IA
tspr.org

Burlington artist finds the time to paint

But in the evenings and on weekends, he makes art. Fourteen of the Burlington artist’s colorful and distinctive oil paintings are on display this month at the Round Room Gallery at the Keokuk Public Library. Carlson, 60, has shown his work for many years in the Keokuk Art Center’s...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Are you being gaslighted?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A film produced back in the 1940s featured a man who was trying to make his wife belief she was going insane by changing little things in their home daily. For instance, a light would dim--without being touched. The title of the movie is Gaslight. That word...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club

Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
MOLINE, IL
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Grand Opening For Scooter’s Coffee’s New Location In Milan, IL

Most of us enjoy a delicious cup of coffee when we wake up in the morning to start our day. Residents in Milan, IL now have a new coffee shop where they can get their morning pick-me-up. Scooter's Coffee has opened a new location in the Quad Cities area town and they are inviting everyone to stop by for each location's grand opening events.
MILAN, IL
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
