NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch Wife News
Kyle Busch and his family went through something that is becoming far too common in the United States. Earlier this week, the Busch family was at the Mall of America, when gunshots were fired. Thankfully, the Busch family was able to escape the terrifying scene safely. Still, it had to...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic
Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Punishment Sunday
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Denny Hamlin, who just two weeks ago got disqualified from what would have been his third win of the season. Today he was faced with a new kind of drama. During today's FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan, Hamlin was having a superb...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Today, the field rolls to the 2-mile oval for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual |...
NBC Sports
Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo
Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures
The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme. Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race,...
Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series jumps from Indianapolis to the Irish Hills this weekend, running their only race of the season at Michigan International Speedway's two-mile oval. The 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the season and one of four regular-season events left on the schedule. It’s the...
Nashville Starting Grid: August 2022 (Indycar Series)
Indycar qualifying results from the Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Course. Tomorrow, the NTT Indycar Series takes the green flag in Downtown Nashville, TN. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of qualifying. View the Nashville starting grid for the Indycar Series below. Nashville...
NBC Sports
Chris Buescher is NASCAR’s stuntman with rollover, fire this season
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Parents always want what is best for their child, but Chris Buescher’s parents want something else for him in this roller-coaster season. While the RFK Racing driver has had some strong results, it’s his stuntman-like escapades that has gained the most attention this year.
NASCAR: 2022 Michigan qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The 23rd of 36 races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season’s lone race at Michigan International Speedway, which had hosted two races per season for 47 straight years prior to last year.
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
Michigan International Speedway Has No One to Blame But Itself for Losing a Cup Race
Who's to blame for Michigan International Speedway losing a NASCAR Cup Series race? The answer is plain to see. The post Michigan International Speedway Has No One to Blame But Itself for Losing a Cup Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan
Ford cars have won just four of 22 points races as NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway. The post Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
