ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Kyle Busch Wife News

Kyle Busch and his family went through something that is becoming far too common in the United States. Earlier this week, the Busch family was at the Mall of America, when gunshots were fired. Thankfully, the Busch family was able to escape the terrifying scene safely. Still, it had to...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Racing News

Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Today, the field rolls to the 2-mile oval for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual |...
BROOKLYN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Leigh Diffey
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Marcus Ericsson
NBC Sports

Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo

Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin

Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Road To Indy#Indy 500#Indycar Nashville#Nissan Stadium
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI
Racing News

Nashville Starting Grid: August 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indycar qualifying results from the Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Course. Tomorrow, the NTT Indycar Series takes the green flag in Downtown Nashville, TN. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of qualifying. View the Nashville starting grid for the Indycar Series below. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Chris Buescher is NASCAR’s stuntman with rollover, fire this season

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Parents always want what is best for their child, but Chris Buescher’s parents want something else for him in this roller-coaster season. While the RFK Racing driver has had some strong results, it’s his stuntman-like escapades that has gained the most attention this year.
BROOKLYN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Michigan qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The 23rd of 36 races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season’s lone race at Michigan International Speedway, which had hosted two races per season for 47 straight years prior to last year.
BROOKLYN, MI
Autoweek.com

Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut

Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy