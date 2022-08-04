Driving the Mille Miglia in a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Is Like Freebasing Italy

Read on www.caranddriver.com
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
MotorAuthority
Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements, 2023 Ford Maverick, 2023 Nissan Maxima: The Week In Reverse
The Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements will go electric, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor debuted, and 2023 marks the end for the Nissan Maxima. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Despite a recent report to the contrary, the Dodge Charger and Challenger replacement will be electric...
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Spied At The Nurburgring
Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
hypebeast.com
The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America
Maserati has just announced that it is bringing its limited edition Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Part of the Fuoriserie customization program, the performance SUV will arrive in PrimaSerie – or “first” – editions with the first being a 523-horsepower V6 Grecale Trofeo in Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint. This edition sees 21-inch Crio wheels, 3D carbon trim, custom headrest stitching, yellow stitch trim, a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system, and red-gloss brake calipers.
Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Shumacher are close to losing their F1 jobs. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
It looks like McLaren is trying to force Daniel Ricciardo out to open a spot for super-prospect Oscar Piastri.
One-Owner Mercedes Uber-SUV For Sale on Cars & Bids
This vehicle is a surprising combination of performance and utility. For a while, the idea of a crossover SUV seemed to be dominant in the automotive industry because of its great utility and car-like performance. However, just as every type of vehicle fades in and out of popularity with time, the crossover eventually left the public spotlight in favor of performance coupes and sedans. This has made these vehicles highly underestimated in terms of performance and daily drivability. Mercedes got the formula right with their incredible ML63 platform; you'll see why pretty soon. If you're skeptical of this vehicle's greatness, here's a perfect example of how to build a fast, fun, and dependable crossover SUV the right way.
torquenews.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet - Top-Down Grand Touring Perfection
We sample the 2022 AMG E53 convertible and find that Mercedes-Benz has perfected the grand-touring coupe. Cabriolet, convertible, coupe. Call it what you prefer. The soft-top Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet is among the finest in grand touring vehicles today. We had a chance to sample the AMG E53 Cabriolet during an event sponsored by the New England Motor Press Association. While experiencing this vehicle in coastal New England, we fell in love.
Autoweek.com
1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure
GM sold more than 1.5 million 1957 Chevrolet cars, mostly unassuming six-cylinder sedans, but today you'd get the impression that they were all gorgeous (and V8-powered) Bel Air hardtops or Nomads. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those forgotten cheap '57 Chevy sedans, found in an excellent self-service yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ringbrothers Creates Custom ’60s Mustang with a Coyote 5.0-Liter V-8
The Ringbrothers tuner firm has turned its hand to the famous 1964-1/2 Ford Mustang with a handbuilt body shaped to update the original's appearance by widening and lengthening it one inch. A 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 crate engine puts power down through a 10-speed automatic transmission and connects to a Flowmaster...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 Coupe spy shots: Hardcore crossover coupe spotted
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the small crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have our first look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record
Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV spy shots: First Maybach EV coming soon
Mercedes-Benz is developing a Maybach-enhanced version of the recently revealed 2023 EQS SUV, and a prototype has just been spotted. The reveal should take place in 2023 meaning we'll likely see the full-size Maybach EQS SUV land at dealerships as a 2024 model. It will be the ultra-luxury sub-brand's first electric vehicle.
Alfa Romeo’s Flagship Sports Car Coming in 2025, But Will it be Electric?
The production car could come as early as 2025 but Alfa doesn't know if it will be electric or not.
Here's why supercars keep catching fire although they are so expensive
YouTuber Driven Media is an expert on cars bringing us episodes such as this one where he put skinny tires on a regular car and this one where he explains how Honda's oval piston engine works. In his latest show, he tackles the question of why supercars keep catching fire...
Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Off Incredible Bespoke Paint
Porsche's cars are famous for their brilliant engines and outstanding chassis development, but the German automaker is also proud of its bespoke creations that are handled by the Exclusive Manufaktur division. Now, the performance and personalization sides of the business have met on a single creation. A Porsche 911 GT3 has been painstakingly customized to pay tribute to the Porsche Supercup one-make series by creating a car that references the GT3 Cup VIP racing car's livery. But while most automakers would simply apply a vinyl wrap and be done with it, Zuffenhausen's finest elected to hand-paint the livery. Why? To show what kind of one-off creations Porsche's new Sonderwunsch program can create. You'd never guess it, but this livery is made up of eight different colors.
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
