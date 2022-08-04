Read on www.adweek.com
Related
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
AdWeek
How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
u.today
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
AdWeek
The Road to Increasing Gender Parity on Boards
As companies are continuously expected to take stands on social issues, there’s an even greater need for a variety of perspectives. Diverse female leaders continue to flip the script and fill more seats across boards. Two of those women who are blazing the path for generations to come, Jeanine Liburd, chief social impact and communications officer of BET Networks, and TV producer Lauren Zalaznick joined Adweek’s Women Trailblazers Summit for a discussion on how women can earn their rightful places on the board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
What Does the Toothpick Rule Have to Do With Marketing Measurement Strategies?
In U.S. politics, bribing is not allowed—at least not publicly. For years lobbyists would win time with elected officials by taking them out for dinner. Offer them a free, dry-aged rib eye, and their attention was yours for the next few hours—a cozy arrangement that led to a glut of steakhouses within a few blocks of the Capitol.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
4 Small-Business Ideas for Women
Starting your own business can be an empowering way to take control of your financial life, while also (ideally) allowing for more flexibility in when and how you work. But knowing where to start or...
AdWeek
Warner Brothers Discovery Reveals EMEA Leadership Team
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. As it continues to restructure its executive teams, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) has revealed the leadership team for its operations across the U.K. and Ireland under recently-appointed general manager Antonio Ruiz. This also includes content, ad sales and marketing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Huge, Niche, Swaarm & More
The hottest month of the year is kicking off with some of the hottest news in the industry. Dive in to see impressive growth, scalable partnerships and office openings around the globe. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX joined forces to activate creative collaborations...
AdWeek
FreshDirect Selects BAM Strategy to Launch its New Loyalty Program
Online grocery shopping company FreshDirect has appointed BAM Strategy, a Montreal-based digital agency, as a strategic partner to build the company’s first-ever loyalty program. The goal of the project is to attract new customers and provide more value to existing ones, while also driving sales and retention. The appointment...
Essence
Black Women Lead: How Google is Transforming Black Communities with The Power of the Digital World
We all know knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more you grow. Those same sentiments remain true for everyone, no matter the industry you’re apart of. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, it was evident just how the comprehension of digital skills were able to transform the lives of move makers, who are now passing down the torch to the women that follow suit.
AdWeek
Introducing Off Madison, an Adweek Podcast Exploring the Rise of Diverse Industry Talent
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. For a long time, New York’s bustling Madison Avenue has been synonymous with the world of advertising that we know today. But the landscape...
Not All Delivery Experiences Are Created Equal…Are They?
Click here to read the full article. Luxury brands with a global reputation for elegance must have a consistent, high-caliber image across all operations including store presentation, website performance and product quality. To meet this higher standard of client expectations, the same must be true for their last mile delivery experiences. A recent study by global retail bank Klarna demonstrated an uptick in online shopping within the luxury vertical, with two in five shoppers purchasing luxury products online in 2021. As the increase in online purchasing continues, clients need to see that their luxury experiences are being extended at the store...
foodlogistics.com
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
AdWeek
Making an Impact by Redefining Work-Life Fit
As the world continues its trend of unpredictability, so does the meaning of work-life balance. Balance is somewhat unachievable in today’s world.
JOBS・
CoinTelegraph
ARC — a pioneering soulbound NFT membership project — offers real-world utility
Singapore, August 5, 2022 — While many Web3 communities lay plagued by non-believers and data-scraping robots, their true participants are waiting for crypto’s “ARC'' to sail them away from turbulent waters. Enthusiasts should look to ARC for pioneering a nonfungible token (NFT) membership club, which has arrived to establish real connections in a shared space of infinite possibilities.
Business to Human: The Power of a People-First Approach to Marketing
Insight on marketing products and solutions that put people first.
AdWeek
Turning Passion Into Purpose With Jasmine Foster
Breaking new ground in the entrepreneurial landscape is no easy task under normal circumstances. But throw in a global pandemic, and many entrepreneurs may have thrown in the towel. Not Jasmine Foster.
TechCrunch
Turn your startup’s pricing strategy into a powerful growth lever
A startup’s growth may be at risk if it’s too slow to revise its model, especially during times of quickly changing consumer behavior and inflation. Developing or revising a pricing model is a complex, multi-dimensional problem. Price is the most obvious element, but there are many others. Getting it right requires input from many perspectives: product, operations, finance, and sales, to name just a few.
Payoneer Named Payment Provider for ZEPETO Metaverse
Korean internet company Naver Z has chosen Payoneer to serve as the global payment provider for ZEPETO, its 320 million-member metaverse platform. “This partnership marks Payoneer’s increased focus on the content creator industry and how it connects entertainment platforms with their global ecosystem,” the payments company said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release.
Comments / 0