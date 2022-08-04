ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Essence

Black Women Lead: How Google is Transforming Black Communities with The Power of the Digital World

We all know knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more you grow. Those same sentiments remain true for everyone, no matter the industry you’re apart of. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, it was evident just how the comprehension of digital skills were able to transform the lives of move makers, who are now passing down the torch to the women that follow suit.
AdWeek

Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX: The Evolution and Impact

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Title IX of the Education Amendments Act. This monumental shift in cultural change is commemorated in its celebratory year as women leaders from around the country gather to share how their businesses support the movement. Dawn Porter of Trilogy Films and Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, joined Adweek during the Women Trailblazers Summit to share how Title IX has shaped their careers, how the civil rights law transcends and reflects today’s workforce and how we can continue to be changemakers in our everyday societal challenges.
AdWeek

64% of CPGs Will Increase Retail Media Spending in 2023

CPG brands currently invest about a fifth of their marketing budgets in retail media networks and 64% expect to increase their retail media spend in the coming year. But as their spending grows, so does their expectation for a return on these investments. These figures come from an exclusive Wakefield...
Essence

Black Women Aren't Getting Quality Feedback At Work And It's Affecting Their Earnings

A new study is claiming that Black women are not getting actionable feedback at work, pointing to bias in the performance review process. Performance reviews can be intimidating, but they’re meant to assess how to maximize your employee as an employee. According to a new study though, Black women aren’t getting the most out of the review process due to potential internal bias.
InsideHook

Have CEOs Been Meaner to Their Employees Lately?

If you haven’t watched Severance, Ben Stiller’s nine-episode psychological thriller on a dystopian workplace, you should fix that immediately. And if you have, some recent messages from real-life titans of industry to their employees will feel spookily familiar. Here are a few choice sound bites, courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.
AdWeek

The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the January Digital Accelerated Program

This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. January Digital (JD) founded its JD...
AdWeek

How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
studyfinds.org

Setting the tone: Engaging leadership leads to engaged, efficient employees

BOLOGNA, Italy — Putting together a competent, reliable workforce starts at the top, according to new joint international research. Scientists from the University of Bologna and Utrecht University report engaging leadership can boost employees’ engagement and enhance overall team effectiveness. What exactly does an “engaged employee” mean? Researchers...
AdWeek

AMC Networks Elevates Christina Spade to CEO

AMC Networks has finally found its new CEO: the same person who already held down two positions in the company’s C-suite. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and...
AdWeek

Learn-and-Earn: Securing a Future in Web3 for All

With the rise of the Web3 ecosystem, internet users have a new opportunity to gain employable skills as well as the transformative potential to enhance economic mobility. Rakia Reynolds, founder of Skai Blue Media, joined Adweek’s Women Trailblazers Summit to share the importance of high-quality education around crypto and how she continues to break barriers by innovating Web3 accessibility for the underserved.
AdWeek

FreshDirect Selects BAM Strategy to Launch its New Loyalty Program

Online grocery shopping company FreshDirect has appointed BAM Strategy, a Montreal-based digital agency, as a strategic partner to build the company’s first-ever loyalty program. The goal of the project is to attract new customers and provide more value to existing ones, while also driving sales and retention. The appointment...
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
