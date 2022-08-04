We all know knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more you grow. Those same sentiments remain true for everyone, no matter the industry you’re apart of. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, it was evident just how the comprehension of digital skills were able to transform the lives of move makers, who are now passing down the torch to the women that follow suit.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO