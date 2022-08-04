Apollo-Led Group to Take Atlas Air Private for $3 Billion

Read on money.usnews.com
U.S. Utility MDU Resources Backs Its Strategy After Meister's Corvex Takes Stake
(Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc is confident in its current strategy, the company said on Tuesday, after activist investor Corvex Management unveiled a nearly 5% stake in the U.S. utility. Corvex, which is controlled by Keith Meister, said in a regulatory filing late on Monday it bought shares in...
Long-Term China Problems Would Hit Adidas Targets to 2025 - Handelsblatt
BERLIN (Reuters) - Any longer-term collapse of China as a growth market could undermine Adidas sales and profit targets up to 2025, the sports goods company told Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday. "If the original assumptions change permanently, we would also have to adjust our targets," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted...
Tesla Discloses Lobbying Effort to Set up Factory in Canada
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is lobbying the Ontario government as part of an effort to set up an "advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada, a filing by the electric-vehicle maker to the province's Office of the Integrity Commissioner showed. The company's Canadian unit is working with the government to "identify opportunities...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Posts Loss as Trading Volumes Plunge
(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, hurt by a plunge in trading volumes as this year's rout in risky assets curbed investor appetite for trading in cryptocurrencies. Shares of the company were down 6% in extended trading. Investors have dumped speculative assets from...
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Volkswagen Mexico Workers Reject Union's 9% Raise Deal, as Inflation Climbs
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen AG's main Mexico factory have rejected their own union's deal with management for a 9% pay raise, setting the stage for further talks just as inflation hits a 22-year high. Volkswagen de Mexico on Tuesday said it was committed to "constructive dialogue" with...
Tesla's China Business in Focus as Tensions Increase Between Beijing and Washington
Electric vehicle giant Tesla saw a drop in sales of China-made vehicles in July, largely due to a production disruption from the company's ongoing upgrades to its Shanghai factory. The lower figures from the China Passenger Car Association come after Tesla struck new long-term deals last week with two China-based suppliers of battery-materials; however, as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the future for Tesla and U.S. manufacturing in China is becoming increasingly uncertain. Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
New Treasury ETFs Launch as Fixed Income ETFs Enter 'Sweet Spot'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new series of exchange-traded funds launched on Tuesday will make it easier for individual and institutional investors to trade the most current individual benchmark U.S. Treasuries, highlighting the maturing of ETFs in the fixed income space. Treasuries are among the world's most liquid securities but...
Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await July CPI Report, Chipmakers Weigh on Nasdaq
Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors look ahead to Wednesday's CPI report, and pressure in the semiconductor sector weighs on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. June's CPI report, a key inflation number, jumped to a fresh, 40-year high, and July's report is expected to burn just as hot. Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, how this week's CPI reading could further impact markets and the Federal Reserve's moves on interest rates, and more.
Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
U.S. Productivity Posts Biggest Ever Annual Drop in Second Quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
Column - U.S. Manufacturing Activity Shows Signs of Peaking: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October. U.S. manufacturing output in June was down by 0.4% compared with March though it was still up by 3.6%...
Most Electric Vehicles Won't Qualify for Federal Tax Credit
DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for...
Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries
(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
Snap Plans to Lay off Employees the Verge
(Reuters) - Snap Inc is in early stages of planning layoffs, the Verge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. (https://bit.ly/3QaAmql)
