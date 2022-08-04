EV Firms Lordstown Motors, Nikola Stick to Production Targets

Read on money.usnews.com
Feds Loan Only One American Automaker $2.5 Billion For Battery Tech
The United States Energy Department has announced that it intends to loan both General Motors and LG a whopping $2.5 billion to help fund the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants. The plan is also the Energy Department's first loan handed out exclusively for the manufacturing of battery cells.
Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list
After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
A precious metals shortage is pushing Nissan to rent, not sell, electric vehicles to customers
Nissan is kicking off a new renting scheme for electric cars in Japan to keep its EV batteries closer to home.
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last
The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Drops "Bad News" About Tesla Cybertruck Price And Specs
Folks patiently eyeing the Tesla Cybertruck are in for some bad news, and this one comes straight from CEO Elon Musk. At the company's annual shareholder conference, Musk revealed that the final specs and pricing of the boxy electric truck likely won't be the same as originally announced. While Musk...
U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday.
EV maker Rivian laying off approximately 840 employees
Electric vehicle startup Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is laying off 6% of its 14,000-employee workforce, or roughly 840 positions, according to reports. “This decision will help align our workforce to our key business priorities, including ramping up the consumer and commercial vehicle programs, accelerating the development of R2 and other future models, deploying our go-to-market programs and optimizing spend across the business,” according to news organizations citing a company statement.
GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Tesla currently sells more electric cars than any other company in the U.S. and holds over 60% of the U.S. market share. With a lead like that,...
Tesla Rival Reveals Why People Buy EVs (It's Not Environmental)
A common belief about most buyers of electric vehicles is they purchase these vehicles as part of their efforts to save the planet. People seeking to buy a Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report or other electric vehicle from Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report or maybe Volkswagen are believed by many to be most concerned about climate change and unhealthy air caused by emissions from internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels, as well as water pollution caused by drilling and fracking for crude oil and natural gas.
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Tesla shareholders broadly follow board recommendations at annual meeting
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shareholders voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday, including re-electing directors, approving a stock split, while rejecting proposals focused on environment and governance.
Tesla's Event-Filled Shareholder Meeting, Toyota On Damage-Control Mode, Lucid Comes Up Short, Romeo Finds Suitor And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Most electric vehicle stocks finished the week ending Aug. 5 higher, with the exception of industry giant Tesla, Inc. TSLA and a handful of other companies. Stocks were reacting mostly to earnings news flow, tax credit proposals that are being discussed as part of a broader bill, and M&A news flow.
Tensions with U.S. spur Chinese buying of chipmaking stocks
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington.
Oil drops with dollar on recession fears; Wall Street ends mixed
OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Crude oil sank with Treasury yields and the dollar on Thursday as recession worries intensified following the Bank of England's warning of a drawn-out downturn and ahead of key a hotly anticipated U.S. employment report on Friday.
Taiwan-Based Apple Supplier Challenged by Investor Over $4 Billion Cash Pile FT
(Reuters) - Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cc440b45-2440-4021-9d83-e010dc9709d4 on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.
