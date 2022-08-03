Austin Billings Named Black Hills State Head Track and Field Coach

Read on rmacsports.org
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Ninth annual Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K run rekindles memories
STURGIS — The ninth annual Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K Memorial run and walk was held on July with 50 runners and walkers, rekindling memories of Delzer on the Fort Meade cross country trail, near Sturgis. “It was an exciting day, a lot of people turned out, a lot of...
Bikers head to Sturgis, South Dakota rally in blazing temperatures
It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.
newscenter1.tv
2022 Sturgis Rally starts off strong
STURGIS, S.D. — Friday was the first day for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, featuring concerts and a kick-off parade. Thousands of bikes poured into the Black Hills for a week of fun, sun, and scenic rides. “Been great; it’s been great,” said John Miller, a visitor from Evansville,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Report: SD has highest percentage nationally of increase in motorcycle deaths
STURGIS — Hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders will ride through the Black Hills over the next 10 days. For some, they will take their final ride here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbhbradio.com
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
dakotanewsnow.com
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many ride their bikes into Sturgis every year, some prefer to fly in and have their ride waiting for them when they land. According to Black Hills Harley-Davidson President Al Reiman, approximately half-a-million people will come together for this year’s 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While the majority of bikers will ride in on their bikes, some people visiting from farther destinations, prefer to have their bikes waiting for them at the Rapid City Regional Airport.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
RELATED PEOPLE
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
KELOLAND TV
Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
custercountychronicle.com
Crazy Horse foundation names new CEO
The board of directors of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation has announce the appointment of Whitney A. Rencountre II as the new chief executive officer. He will assume responsibilities effective Sept. 1. Until that time, to assure continuity over the remainder of the tourist season, foundation interim CEO Joseph A. Konkol will retain his current responsibilities and support a transition of CEO leadership, then return to his role as chief financial officer of the foundation.
KEVN
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
The chance for rain looks to stick around until Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look like they are going to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on, however the chance for showers will stick around until later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this upcoming week with highs in the upper 90s. Friday we will look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
kbhbradio.com
Bodhi Linde: Not just another 13-year-old guitar picker
BELLE FOURCHE, SD – Bodhi Linde can read music. He just prefers to play by ear. The 13-year-old plays a lot of instruments, most of them self-taught. Audiences will get to hear the talented guitar, banjo and mandolin picker at the summer series of “The Opry,” set for Sun., Aug. 7 at the Belle Fourche Community Center beginning at 3p.m.
kotatv.com
Thursday morning motorcycle and pickup truck collision on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I-90 Westbound was backed up on Thursday morning because of an accident. It happened at 8 am near Exit 57. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided and the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
KEVN
Heavy Rain to Start the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is likely over the next few days. Tonight and the early portion of the day tomorrow will be mostly dry with only light showers possible. Tomorrow evening will be when the heaviest rain will occur. It will start around 5-7pm and could last for several hours. The rain will also be very widespread, so most of our area will likely see rain at some point. From Midnight tomorrow through sunrise Saturday, the rain will break up a bit for Rapid City and the Black Hills, but rain will continue to be consistent for northern counties throughout Saturday morning. During the day on Saturday, another round of rain will move southeast and impact the Black Hills and Rapid City by the afternoon. Through Sunday, parts of our area could see over an inch of rainfall. Overnight lows tonight will only drop into the 70s for parts of our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot for the South Dakota Plains, but better for Northeast Wyoming. By Saturday, most of our area will see highs in the 70s. Sunday will also be nice, but throughout next week we will see temperatures rise again. Could be near 100° this time next week.
Comments / 0