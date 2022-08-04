Raleigh (NC) Chief Pushes Back Against Union ‘Scare Tactics’ Over Staffing Levels

Read on www.firefighternation.com
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Durham residents question effectiveness of anti-violence group ahead of vote on new $6M HQ
Bull City United started in Durham in 2016. The group includes former gang members. The idea is that they can connect with people engaged in violence and show them a better way. Robert Belcher worked for the group from 2019 to 2021. He said despite getting millions of dollars from...
Durham County leaders OK $6 million for HQ for violence interrupters ‘Bull City United’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County commissioners voted Monday night to spend $6 million on a building that will become headquarters for the violence interrupter program called Bull City United. The commissioners voted to buy a building on Pettigrew Street that used to house The Boys and Girls Club...
Durham County social workers express concern for their safety after activists protest
Durham, N.C. — Durham County leaders are concerned about an activist group that’s been protesting outside the County Human Services Building. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in the Child Protective Services Office feel they’re being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS.
Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August
The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence
WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence. WRAL Investigates "ShotsSpotter", a controversial gunshot-tracking program coming this month to Durham. Experts who have been tracking the impact of the program weigh in: Will it be enough to reduce violence in our community?. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso. Producer: Ashley...
Durham County will buy Hope Valley shopping center and slice of land in Hayti
The Board of Elections will move into an old Kroger inside a Durham strip mall that’s sat empty since 2018, when the grocer pulled out of the Triangle.
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
Vandals Hit Community Rec Center Twice in One Week
A community recreation center in Durham, N.C., was vandalized twice over the course of a week. Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to learn of the damage to the TA Grady Recreation Center. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time,...
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
Too few drivers means service cuts, longer waits for GoRaleigh bus riders
The transit agency says it needs to fill 30 positions.
Raleigh’s #BlackDollarNC launches ‘No Fee ‘Til 2023’ campaign to cover costs for its members
RALEIGH — A few months ago, I was asked by a reporter for this feature: “What can the community at large do to help Black businesses in the Triangle?”. I’ve been racking my brain trying to figure out what to do since. Today, we see these scary...
Durham church strives to impact community, end violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It was hard to miss the sound of children laughing and people singing in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon. Several people in the Durham neighborhood came together to listen to songs, inspiring words from speakers and enjoy a cooked meal during a community outreach event. Dr....
As demand continues, residents swap guns for cash at second Durham County gun buyback
Some wanted to change to a gun-free home. Some wanted to clean old guns out of their collection. At the end of the day, Durham County just wants more guns off the streets.
Ambulance Rides Still Aren’t Protected From Surprise Billing — and Subscriptions Do Little to Help
When the EMS arrived at Bobbie Joseph’s home last December, an ambulance bill was the least of her worries. The 83-year-old was suffering from a flare-up of a painful chronic nerve condition called trigeminal neuralgia, which made it difficult to speak, swallow, or breathe. She had called her husband, who was out picking up a prescription, and managed to let out a muffled grunt of affirmation when he asked if he should call 911.
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
Crash causes delays on I-85 in Durham County
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of I-85 southbound closed for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning following a vehicle crash at the Cole Mill Road exit. According to the NCDOT, this caused a major delay to traffic from approximately 9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. The right shoulder from mile markers 172-173 remains closed as all lanes return to normal.
NC counties offer Novavax vaccine: How it works, side effects to expect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake and Durham counties are now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the FDA and CDC finally gave the vaccine a green light to be used. The vaccine is two-dose regimen authorized for people 18 and older. Like the currently authorized vaccines, doses...
