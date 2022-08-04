Reward offered for the lug nut loosener of Brookings County

Read on ktwb.com
Yankton man arrested for pointing a gun at another driver in Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 33-year-old man from Yankton was arrested Friday evening after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver. The man was located near the Lennox exit. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a black replica handgun as well as a controlled substance. The man was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
SFPD releases more information on Wednesday’s fatal crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 73-year-old Sioux Falls man is dead after crashing his vehicle on Wednesday near 18th Street and Southeastern Avenue. According to Police Spokesman Sam Clemens, the driver was heading west on 18th Street/River Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
Sioux Empire Fair underway; Dell Rapids native opening act tonight in the grandstand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Empire Fair is underway. Grandstand entertainment tonight is country act, Justin Moore. The opening act for the show is Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy. 38 Special will be the grandstand act on Sunday. A reminder of the curfew at the fair. In...
Canaries pound Gary 9-2
GARY, IN (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries built an early lead Friday night and never looked back, highlighted by six-run fifth inning to top Gary SouthShore 9-2 at the Steel Yard. Ozzie Martinez led off the top of the first inning with a single and scored on a...
