08/03/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/01/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220801034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 18:22 Synopsis: 220801035 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:44 Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:44 Time Arrived : 18:48 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:44 Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 19:00 Synopsis: A female adult was arrested for trespassing. 220801036 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:57 Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:29 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:01 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: An Officer observed a male at the Eureka who was trespassed. The male was issued a citation for trespassing. 220801037 Animal Bite Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:33 Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 20:10 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:33 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: An Officer completed a dog bite report. 220801038 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:25 Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:34 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:22 Time Completed : 21:40 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:24 Time Arrived : 21:24 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 220801039 Lost Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:18 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: An Officer completed a report for a lost cell phone. 220801040 Mental Person Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd # 29 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 21:45 Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 22:16 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 21:45 Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 21:46 Synopsis: 220801041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched: 21:46 Time Arrived : 21:48 Time Completed : 21:54 Synopsis: 220801042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:54 Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:12 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: 220801043 Alarm Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:55 Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:50 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:57 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:39 Time Arrived : 22:48 Time Completed : 22:48 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 22:49 Synopsis: 220801044 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:44 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 02:02 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:50 Time Completed : 00:18 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:45 Time Completed : 00:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a trespass violator at the Virgin River Casino. One female was cited for trespassing and one male was arrested for a municipal court warrant. 22ACO2460 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO2461 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 06:49 Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 05:58 Synopsis: 22ACO2462 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: 05:58 Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 06:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2463 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22MCC2536 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 00:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:07 Synopsis: 22MCC2537 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:38 Synopsis:

