Mesquite Local News
Community Calendar, Aug 4 – 5
COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/. Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494. Cricut...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Log Aug 1, 2022
08/03/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/01/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220801034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 18:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:20 Time Completed : 18:22 Synopsis: 220801035 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:44 Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:44 Time Arrived : 18:48 Time Completed : 18:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:42 Time Dispatched: 18:44 Time Arrived : 18:49 Time Completed : 19:00 Synopsis: A female adult was arrested for trespassing. 220801036 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 18:57 Time Arrived : 18:57 Time Completed : 19:29 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:01 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: An Officer observed a male at the Eureka who was trespassed. The male was issued a citation for trespassing. 220801037 Animal Bite Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:33 Time Arrived : 19:34 Time Completed : 20:10 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:33 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: An Officer completed a dog bite report. 220801038 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:25 Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:34 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:22 Time Completed : 21:40 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:24 Time Arrived : 21:24 Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 220801039 Lost Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:18 Time Dispatched: 21:35 Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 22:36 Synopsis: An Officer completed a report for a lost cell phone. 220801040 Mental Person Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd # 29 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 21:45 Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 22:16 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: 21:45 Time Arrived : 21:45 Time Completed : 21:46 Synopsis: 220801041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched: 21:46 Time Arrived : 21:48 Time Completed : 21:54 Synopsis: 220801042 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:54 Time Arrived : 22:01 Time Completed : 22:12 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: 220801043 Alarm Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & FLAT TOP MESA Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : C Unfounded Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:55 Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:50 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 22:57 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: 22:39 Time Arrived : 22:48 Time Completed : 22:48 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 22:49 Synopsis: 220801044 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:44 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:48 Time Completed : 02:02 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:50 Time Completed : 00:18 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 23:41 Time Dispatched: 23:44 Time Arrived : 23:45 Time Completed : 00:17 Synopsis: Officers responded to a trespass violator at the Virgin River Casino. One female was cited for trespassing and one male was arrested for a municipal court warrant. 22ACO2460 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:36 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO2461 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:44 Time Dispatched: 06:49 Time Arrived : 05:44 Time Completed : 05:58 Synopsis: 22ACO2462 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: 05:58 Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 06:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2463 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22MCC2536 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 00:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:02 Time Completed : 00:07 Synopsis: 22MCC2537 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 03:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:38 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 08/01/22` and `06:00:00 08/02/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Mesquite Local News
Utah Fugitives Arrested in Connection with Several Burglaries
Utah Fugitives Arrested in Connection with Several Burglaries. Mesquite, NV – On Wednesday, August 3, Mesquite Police Department detectives received a tip that two female fugitives from northern Utah were possibly staying in Mesquite. Detectives followed up on this information and discovered both females were registered to a hotel room.
Mesquite police: Tip leads to arrest of two on stolen property charges
Two Utah women are facing multiple charges related to a series of vehicle burglaries, including possession of stolen credit cards and possession of stolen property, Mesquite police said.
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
