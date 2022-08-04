ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WBTW News13

Horry County police search for person connected to July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder, according to HCPD. Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to HCPD officials. Neville was last seen driving a light […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Leland Shooting Leaves Local Man Dead, Another Jailed

A Lake Waccamaw area man died in a Leland shooting Sunday. Another local man faces charges connected with the case, but is not charged with the death. Leland Police said Kwaze Walker, 22, with addresses in Bolton and Lake Waccamaw, was found shot to death in a home in the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive, Leland.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WMBF

Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Woman found dead on Carolina Beach identified

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released new details on the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The female has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were...
WLOS.com

Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WMBF

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
CONWAY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boiling Spring Lake Police Department breaks ground for new facility

Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– It was a big day for the Boiling Springs Lake Police as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new police department facility that will soon be under construction. With the city growing, the police department has outgrown their current building, so this expansion...
SPRING LAKE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
Bladen Journal

QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES

ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff's Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered 'armed and dangerous,' authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 shot outside of Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

