Indiana State

Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

By Julia Kaye
ktwb.com
 2 days ago
xrock1039.com

Indiana U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Crash

President Biden is offering his condolences to the family of Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a car crash. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden say the 58-year-old was respected by members of both parties. The crash near Nappanee Wednesday also killed two of Walorski’s staff members and another motorist. On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in response to Walorski’s death. Pelosi says the congresswoman “lived a life of service.” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Businesses and residents are asked to lower their flags and keep them at half-staff until the date of her burial. Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District includes portions of LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties and the cities of South Bend and Elkhart. Walorski began serving in Congress in 2013.
The Associated Press

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
ktwb.com

South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from Noem to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny...
ktwb.com

California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
WISH-TV

WNDU

One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
95.3 MNC

wbiw.com

lakeshorepublicradio.org

WANE-TV

Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
WISH-TV

Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds

(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
WIBC.com

