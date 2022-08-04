Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

President Biden is offering his condolences to the family of Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a car crash. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden say the 58-year-old was respected by members of both parties. The crash near Nappanee Wednesday also killed two of Walorski’s staff members and another motorist. On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in response to Walorski’s death. Pelosi says the congresswoman “lived a life of service.” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Businesses and residents are asked to lower their flags and keep them at half-staff until the date of her burial. Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District includes portions of LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties and the cities of South Bend and Elkhart. Walorski began serving in Congress in 2013.

