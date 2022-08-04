Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

Read on ktwb.com
Related
CBS News
Indiana State Police vehicle struck by DUI driver on I-80; 2 troopers sent to hospital
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Two troopers were sent to the hospital after a DUI driver struck a squad car on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. Indiana State Police said around 12:52 a.m., the troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 marker one mile west of the Grand Street exit.
xrock1039.com
Indiana U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski Killed in Car Crash
President Biden is offering his condolences to the family of Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski after she was killed in a car crash. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden say the 58-year-old was respected by members of both parties. The crash near Nappanee Wednesday also killed two of Walorski’s staff members and another motorist. On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in response to Walorski’s death. Pelosi says the congresswoman “lived a life of service.” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags be flown at half-staff. Businesses and residents are asked to lower their flags and keep them at half-staff until the date of her burial. Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District includes portions of LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties and the cities of South Bend and Elkhart. Walorski began serving in Congress in 2013.
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
ktwb.com
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from Noem to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrtv.com
Indiana funeral director's license suspended as investigation into improperly stored bodies continues
JEFFERSONVILLE — The licenses for an Indiana funeral director and his facility have been suspended more than a month after 31 unrefrigerated corpses were found in body bags throughout the facility. Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender the licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family...
ktwb.com
California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
Suspected pipe bomb found by ISP while executing warrant
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police discovered a suspected pipe bomb while executing a warrant in St. Joseph County. ISP was working with officers to find a male wanted on a felony warrant on Wednesday in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road in the South Bend area. The St. Joseph County Police Department […]
‘Law says I can kill you’: Indiana prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
WISH-TV
Indiana spending, inflation relief bill heads to governor’s desk
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a bill that includes $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though less than Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initially proposed $225 refunds, the bill approved Friday represents a concession from GOP senators who were reluctant to go along with that plan because they were concerned the rebates would further fuel inflation.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
wbiw.com
Indiana lawmakers settle on a $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANA – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for all Hoosiers, but the House and Senate agreed on $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds
(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
Comments / 0