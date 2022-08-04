How This Leader in Real Estate Tokenization Can Help Close the Home Ownership Gap with Blockchain

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors
Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Benzinga
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
u.today
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is His Own Largest Position
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
kitco.com
The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement
It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
Benzinga
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
Comments / 0