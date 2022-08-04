Two key commerce curators partner up

Read on www.qchron.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
qchron.com
Chamber high on biz mixer
For a great view of the borough’s business prospects — and a great view period — the Queens Chamber of Commerce invites you to its August Summer Rooftop Mixer in Long Island City. The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Vista...
qchron.com
Reform outdoor restaurants
Outside one restaurant in Flushing, the outdoor dining shed wasn’t even being used for dining. A handwritten sign appeared on it in Chinese characters, saying it was busy store location available for rent, according to an affidavit filed in state Supreme Court. Sure enough, some entrepreneur moved in and turned the place into a fruit stand. Neither landlord nor tenant appear to have any respect for any rules or regulations whatsoever.
qchron.com
Better parks for seniors
Queens has some of the best parks in the city, from Flushing Meadows Corona Park to Astoria Park, and lots of other open spaces in various shapes and sizes. That’s great news for residents as green spaces improve mental and physical health, increase life expectancy, improve the environment and are key to a livable community. But not everyone benefits from parks equally.
qchron.com
Draw your own City Council districts!
Think you can do better than the New York City Districting Commission when it comes to drawing new Council districts? Now’s your chance!. The commission is offering a new online tool that lets anyone and everyone create districts like the pros, providing access to “population data, census blocks, citizen voting age population data by race, existing Council district lines, Community Board boundaries, and the new five percent population deviation legal requirement” — all the info you need to draft your own 51 districts of about 173,000 people apiece.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qchron.com
Activists, residents reject NYCFC stadium
A group of activists and Corona residents gathered along the outer wall of the Willets Point construction site, where Phase 1 of the city’s development project is underway, to voice their opposition to the potential building of a soccer stadium in the area this past Sunday. Though Mayor Adams’...
qchron.com
Willets Point could be home to NYCFC arena
Willets Point is being pitched as the permanent stomping grounds for the New York City Football Club. State lobbying records show that the City Football Group — which owns NYCFC — has pitched the stadium to numerous stakeholders in the area, including Mayor Adams and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), among others.
qchron.com
Congestion pricing hearings scheduled
With the Federal Highway Administration scheduled to release its environmental assessment of the city’s congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, Aug. 10, City and state officials have released the schedule of six online public hearings in six days between Aug. 25 and 31. Members of the public who wish to...
qchron.com
City concert series in Queens
Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend. Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer. On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
qchron.com
LIRR to accelerate station accessibility
The Long Island Rail Road is placing accessibility projects at four Queens stations on the express track in capital budget amendments released last week. The stations at Laurelton, Forest Hills, Hollis and Douglaston are on a list that also includes Amityville, Lindenhurst, Massapequa Park and Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island.
qchron.com
Shorebird Festival Aug. 13
The 17th Annual Shorebird Festival is back on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. August is the perfect time to explore the diversity of New York City’s shorebirds, according to NYC Audubon. The refuge is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which hosts more than 325 species of birds, most of them visiting on their migration travels along the Atlantic Flyway.
qchron.com
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
qchron.com
Making a grand entrance
Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park. The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
qchron.com
2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars
Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
qchron.com
Garden displays the delicate beauty of orchids
What better way to enjoy the warm summer weather than by taking in the sights of beautiful Taiwanese orchids right at home in Queens? In partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing will be holding their ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition from Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
qchron.com
Art and history, seen personally and collectively
Shirley Mitchell remembers that when she attended Long Island City’s PS 1 in the early 1960s, boys and girls lined up outside at the beginning of the school day at separate entrances. It was how things were done at schools in those days. PS 1 was decommissioned — for...
qchron.com
Business courting US Open tennis fans
Beginning Aug. 29, the US Open will bring the greatest tennis players and tennis fans from around the world to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for two weeks. And with an event that could generate more than $1 billion in economic activity in the Big Apple, there are folks hoping to keep a good portion of that spending in the World’s Borough.
qchron.com
A fun Night Out in North Queens
The NYPD’s 107th and 109th precincts joined communities across the country Tuesday as they celebrated National Night Out at the Electchester Shopping Center and Bowne Playground, respectively. The event gives kids and families a safe environment to socialize during the evening and spreads awareness about anti-crime programming throughout their...
qchron.com
Det. Abear honored with street co-naming
With the sun shining high last Saturday afternoon, members of the Jamaica Hills community gathered at the intersection of 164th Place and Goethals Avenue as it was co-named in honor of the late New York Police Department Det. Raymond Abear. The 20-year NYPD veteran lived on the block for more...
qchron.com
Hats off to Det. Reddick
Communities across the city joined with their police precincts on Tuesday for National Night Out Against Crime but for the 106th, it was also an opportunity to honor one of its finest. Community Affairs Det. Brenda Reddick, center left, served in the 106 for 21 years and is now headed...
qchron.com
Summer fun with the 102nd and 106th
Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support of anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that the communities are fighting back against crime.
Comments / 0