Health Services

HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Man Shot in Face by Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD for $35 Million

A Long Island man who was shot in the face by an off-duty officer has sued the NYPD for $35 million. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit stems from a March 5 incident in which the plaintiff, Rinaldo Laviolette, tried to enter a detective’s home. Laviolette told authorities he attended a house party that night and accidentally left with someone else’s wallet and phone. The 27-year-old, who admitted to being intoxicated at the time, said he decided to go back to the residence to return the items, but ended up going to the wrong home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect accused of killing Queens delivery worker found dead

NEW YORK -- The man accused in the shooting death of a Queens Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce has died by suicide, authorities say. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old father and restaurant worker. Hirsch had been released on $500,000 cash bail and was under electronic monitoring and home confinement.Hirsch didn't show up for a court appearance, and was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "We just found out that defendant killed himself. Zhiwen Yan's family is in shock.  We ask for privacy, and thank the NYPD and District Attorney for their efforts to seek justice," said Jennifer Wu, attorney for Yan's family. "The loss of a human life is always tragic. Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. 
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say

The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries

A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus

Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

