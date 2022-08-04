Read on www.qchron.com
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
Complex
Man Shot in Face by Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD for $35 Million
A Long Island man who was shot in the face by an off-duty officer has sued the NYPD for $35 million. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit stems from a March 5 incident in which the plaintiff, Rinaldo Laviolette, tried to enter a detective’s home. Laviolette told authorities he attended a house party that night and accidentally left with someone else’s wallet and phone. The 27-year-old, who admitted to being intoxicated at the time, said he decided to go back to the residence to return the items, but ended up going to the wrong home.
Suspect accused of killing Queens delivery worker found dead
NEW YORK -- The man accused in the shooting death of a Queens Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce has died by suicide, authorities say. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old father and restaurant worker. Hirsch had been released on $500,000 cash bail and was under electronic monitoring and home confinement.Hirsch didn't show up for a court appearance, and was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "We just found out that defendant killed himself. Zhiwen Yan's family is in shock. We ask for privacy, and thank the NYPD and District Attorney for their efforts to seek justice," said Jennifer Wu, attorney for Yan's family. "The loss of a human life is always tragic. Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
New York Man Who Allegedly Shot His Girlfriend Was Hit by a Car While Trying to Save the Victim’s Dog: Police
A 55-year-old man in New York who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend inside of her apartment over the weekend was arrested after he was hit by a car while apparently trying to save the victim’s dog after it got loose on a busy interstate. Mark E. Small was...
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say
The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries
A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out
On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
BET
NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus
Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
