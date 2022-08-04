ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Bothwell Auxiliary Awards Scholarships

By Townsquare Sedalia
 2 days ago
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
‘Phonics First’ Training For Sedalia 200 Educators

This week, groups of Sedalia School District 200 elementary teachers are receiving training in Phonics First reading education at Smith-Cotton High School. Their instructor is Stephanie Smith with Brainspring Educator Academy. Phonics First is a multisensory, structured, phonics-based approach to teaching beginning, at-risk, struggling, learning disabled, dyslexic, and EL readers....
SEDALIA, MO
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC

The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
SEDALIA, MO
Funeral Announcements for August 5, 2022

A celebration of life for David Dee "Dave" Moore, 72, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Convention Hall at Liberty Park. Funeral service for Von Darlene Anderson, 87, will be held at 1; p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at United Methodist Church in Calhoun. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.
LA MONTE, MO
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
SEDALIA, MO
Firefighter Burton Promoted to Driver-Operator

Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a presentation to Sedalia Firefighter Bradley Burton, who recently earned his driver's badge and helmet shield. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that Burton began his service with the SFD in May of 2018 for a total so far of four years, two months.
SEDALIA, MO
Heckart Community Center Now Has ‘Ground Control’

On Thursday morning, the Sedalia Parks Art as Recreation Committee (SPARC) witnessed the installation of its first major art commission at the Heckart Community Center. It is a piece called “Ground Control” by artist Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau. Several City of Sedalia Public Works employees came together...
SEDALIA, MO
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
‘Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local’ Is This Saturday

“Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sedalia. The event is a city-wide sidewalk sale that includes 21 local businesses. Sedalia Shop Local is a partnership between the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and support local businesses.
SEDALIA, MO
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sedalia, MO
