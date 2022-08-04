She's a long shot for Congress - but is trying to make history, anyway

Read on www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Remembering Jackie Walorski, a Quiet Force in Congress
The Indiana Republican, who died with two aides in a car accident, was both a reliable ally to Kevin McCarthy and deeply respected by Democrats.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Swimmer Riley Gaines dodges Trump as he tries to kiss her on stage
Former President Donald Trump appeared to be snubbed on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Saturday night while welcoming swimmer Riley Gaines to the event. Gaines, who competed on behalf of the University of Kentucky against Lia Thomas (a biological male who identifies as a transgender...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative from California since 1987.
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: White House to GOP: Why you trippin’?
MANCHIN GIVETH AND MANCHIN … Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) may have just resurrected President JOE BIDEN’s domestic agenda, but he told CHRIS CUOMO in an interview that aired Thursday on Cuomo’s new podcast that he wouldn’t yet commit to supporting the president in 2024. “If Joe Biden runs again and he is the Democratic nominee, depending on who the Republican nominee is, we will just have to wait and see,” Manchin said.
SFGate
Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of...
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
Democrats’ reconciliation rom-com
HAPPILY EVER AFTER? There’s a reason that most romantic comedies top out at around two hours’ running time. Audiences like to keep it simple, with a central couple threatened by just enough lighthearted obstacles to make the denouement satisfying. Democrats’ path to passing their party-line energy, tax and...
Comments / 0