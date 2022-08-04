Read on www.qchron.com
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
George Harrison Did Not Like Paul McCartney’s Solo Music
George Harrison, forever known as a member of The Beatles, revealed he did not like his bandmate Paul McCartney’s solo music. Those songs were far different from the slow, melodic songs Harrison used to sing when they were in The Beatles. Beyond differing musical styles, he generally disliked Paul’s...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Chris Meredith, Guitarist for Grammy-Winning Albums, Has Died
Christopher Meredith, one of the most prominent bass players in reggae music who played on multiple Grammy-winning albums, has died. Meredith died at a hospital in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, July 27 following a weeks-long illness, his son, Chrissano, confirmed to The Gleaner. Meredith was 54. According to Chrissano, the...
The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)
Somehow, we've made it through the first half of 2022. It seems as if time moves faster with each passing week, but for now, we can look back on all the great music we got to hear over the last six months. It's been over two years since the pandemic...
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Whitesnake pull out of North American tour with Scorpions due to health issues
Whitesnake have removed themselves from a 24-date tour of North America, which they were scheduled to co-headline with Scorpions, due to frontman David Coverdale’s ongoing health issues. Coverdale broke the news in a statement shared to the band’s official Instagram yesterday (August 6). In it, he noted that he’s...
Writer’s Block: Indigo Girls on Their Evolution of Songwriting
First meeting in elementary school, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers began performing by the time they were in high school in Decatur, Georgia, calling themselves a number of different names before landing on Indigo Girls in 1985. The folk duo released their debut Strange Fire in 1987 and a self-titled follow-up by 1989, which earned them a Grammy Award in 1990 for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
