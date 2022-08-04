ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

qchron.com

Summer fun with the 102nd and 106th

Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support of anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that the communities are fighting back against crime.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

JAMS Fest to turn roads into a romp

The arts and entertainment highlight of the Southeast Queens summer makes its return this weekend. On Friday, the “JAMS Under the Stars” concert will kick off the Jamaica Arts and Musical Summer Festival along Jamaica Avenue. The festivities will continue on Saturday with an afternoon of street shopping, entertainment and exhibits.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Going gets rough in Rufus King Park

For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Hall, NY
New York City, NY
Government
qchron.com

2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars

Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

City concert series in Queens

Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend. Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer. On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to...
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Making a grand entrance

Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park. The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir...
QUEENS, NY
Person
Peter Koo
Person
Grace Meng
Person
John Liu
qchron.com

Garden displays the delicate beauty of orchids

What better way to enjoy the warm summer weather than by taking in the sights of beautiful Taiwanese orchids right at home in Queens? In partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing will be holding their ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition from Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Free the horses

Re “Bill would end horse carriages in the city,” July 21, multiple editions:. I’ve been following this saga for years now, and I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no good reason why people should shell out over $100 for less than an hour’s ride in the hectic traffic of NYC. There are restaurants and Broadway shows that are cheaper and way better for the money.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Better parks for seniors

Queens has some of the best parks in the city, from Flushing Meadows Corona Park to Astoria Park, and lots of other open spaces in various shapes and sizes. That’s great news for residents as green spaces improve mental and physical health, increase life expectancy, improve the environment and are key to a livable community. But not everyone benefits from parks equally.
QUEENS, NY
#Nypd#Shopping Center#Dance#Crime#Dets
Secret NYC

Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl

A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
BROOKLYN, NY
qchron.com

Art and history, seen personally and collectively

Shirley Mitchell remembers that when she attended Long Island City’s PS 1 in the early 1960s, boys and girls lined up outside at the beginning of the school day at separate entrances. It was how things were done at schools in those days. PS 1 was decommissioned — for...
QUEENS, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
qchron.com

SJU summer concert returns

Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday. The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic. “We are so happy to...
QUEENS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
qchron.com

Reform outdoor restaurants

Outside one restaurant in Flushing, the outdoor dining shed wasn’t even being used for dining. A handwritten sign appeared on it in Chinese characters, saying it was busy store location available for rent, according to an affidavit filed in state Supreme Court. Sure enough, some entrepreneur moved in and turned the place into a fruit stand. Neither landlord nor tenant appear to have any respect for any rules or regulations whatsoever.
QUEENS, NY

