Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Summer fun with the 102nd and 106th
Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support of anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that the communities are fighting back against crime.
JAMS Fest to turn roads into a romp
The arts and entertainment highlight of the Southeast Queens summer makes its return this weekend. On Friday, the “JAMS Under the Stars” concert will kick off the Jamaica Arts and Musical Summer Festival along Jamaica Avenue. The festivities will continue on Saturday with an afternoon of street shopping, entertainment and exhibits.
NYCHA hosts Family Day at Moore Houses, honors actor Lou Torres
Bronx residents came out on Saturday to celebrate Moore Houses Community Family Day with music, food, and activities. Among the fun, there was a sentimental street renaming for a legendary South Bronx actor Lou Torres.
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars
Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
TAKE 5 $12K Top-Prize Tickets Sold in Brooklyn, Forest Hills, and Manhattan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Three very lucky TAKE 5 tickets were purchased for the...
City concert series in Queens
Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend. Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer. On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to...
Making a grand entrance
Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park. The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir...
Garden displays the delicate beauty of orchids
What better way to enjoy the warm summer weather than by taking in the sights of beautiful Taiwanese orchids right at home in Queens? In partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing will be holding their ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition from Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Free the horses
Re “Bill would end horse carriages in the city,” July 21, multiple editions:. I’ve been following this saga for years now, and I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no good reason why people should shell out over $100 for less than an hour’s ride in the hectic traffic of NYC. There are restaurants and Broadway shows that are cheaper and way better for the money.
Better parks for seniors
Queens has some of the best parks in the city, from Flushing Meadows Corona Park to Astoria Park, and lots of other open spaces in various shapes and sizes. That’s great news for residents as green spaces improve mental and physical health, increase life expectancy, improve the environment and are key to a livable community. But not everyone benefits from parks equally.
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
Man in ski mask bashes Parks Department employee with metal chair at Brooklyn pool
A man wearing a ski mask attacked a Parks Department employee with a chair unprovoked Saturday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.
NBC New York
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
Art and history, seen personally and collectively
Shirley Mitchell remembers that when she attended Long Island City’s PS 1 in the early 1960s, boys and girls lined up outside at the beginning of the school day at separate entrances. It was how things were done at schools in those days. PS 1 was decommissioned — for...
SJU summer concert returns
Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday. The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic. “We are so happy to...
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Reform outdoor restaurants
Outside one restaurant in Flushing, the outdoor dining shed wasn’t even being used for dining. A handwritten sign appeared on it in Chinese characters, saying it was busy store location available for rent, according to an affidavit filed in state Supreme Court. Sure enough, some entrepreneur moved in and turned the place into a fruit stand. Neither landlord nor tenant appear to have any respect for any rules or regulations whatsoever.
