Queens, NY

CBS New York

LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws hundreds in Queens

NEW YORK -- Hundreds turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at the Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
QUEENS, NY
newyorkled.com

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers

No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
qchron.com

JAMS Fest to turn roads into a romp

The arts and entertainment highlight of the Southeast Queens summer makes its return this weekend. On Friday, the “JAMS Under the Stars” concert will kick off the Jamaica Arts and Musical Summer Festival along Jamaica Avenue. The festivities will continue on Saturday with an afternoon of street shopping, entertainment and exhibits.
QUEENS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Eric Adams Declares Himself As New York's First "Hip-Hop Mayor"

Ever since becoming mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has become quite the polarizing figure. A lot of this has to do with the fact that he has had some interesting opinions about hip-hop. For instance, Adams tried to make the claim that Drill music was a problem in the city and that platforms like YouTube should be taking down drill music videos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Shorebird Festival Aug. 13

The 17th Annual Shorebird Festival is back on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. August is the perfect time to explore the diversity of New York City’s shorebirds, according to NYC Audubon. The refuge is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which hosts more than 325 species of birds, most of them visiting on their migration travels along the Atlantic Flyway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars

Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" festival takes place in Queens this weekend

NEW YORK - LL Cool J is hosting a hip hop festival in his hometown - Queens. The "Rock the Bells" festival at Forest Hills Stadium will feature some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, and more. "It's a complete immersive experience, an opportunity for people that love the music, who love the musicality of it, love the creativity, the artistry, to enjoy themselves. There's food, activations, it's going to be crazy. One-day festival," LL Cool J said. The Rock the Bells Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Forest Hills stadium. Doors open at noon. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. For more information, CLICK HERE. 
yonkerstimes.com

Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers

The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
YONKERS, NY
getitforless.info

Spike Lee Weekend Pop UP

Spike Lee pretty regularly throws block parties on the block his 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks HQ is located on in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and this Saturday (8/6) he’s having a stoop sale. Will he be selling that electric mixer he hasn’t used in 20 years, and copies of the Girl 6 soundtrack CD? Maybe the latter. What’s A Summer Without The Spikes Joint Experience? Pull Up To Fort Greene In Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn For The Spike’s Joint Pop Up Stoop Sale Featuring Specially Priced Items And Limited Edition Product. This Joint Is Gonna Be Crazy!
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Southeast Queens#The Rise Up#Funk Flex#New Yorkers
qchron.com

SJU summer concert returns

Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday. The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic. “We are so happy to...
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Making a grand entrance

Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park. The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir...
QUEENS, NY
Atlas Obscura

Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes

Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Inside RISENY — the Secret Museum and Amusement Park Ride Hiding in Times Square

Tasked with playing  “New York City Ambassador” for friends and family? Need to duck inside during one of New York’s sweeping summer rainstorms? Embarrassed to admit that you live here and know very little about the Big Apple? Head to RISENY, Midtown’s newest multimedia, interactive museum, featuring a curated tour through the city’s history — […] The post Inside RISENY — the Secret Museum and Amusement Park Ride Hiding in Times Square appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

The 20 Best Brunch Places in Times Square, NY – Best Brunch!

Are you intending a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not understand where to go right now, attempt Times Square in New York. There are lots of eating choices in Midtown Manhattan’s business area. Times Square provides whatever you’ll require, from conventional faves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

