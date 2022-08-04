Read on www.qchron.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws hundreds in Queens
NEW YORK -- Hundreds turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at the Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 4 - 7)
The summer season is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
The 34th annual Tompkins Square Park Riot reunion shows are happening this weekend
The free concerts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Tompkins Square Police Riot of Aug. 6, 1988, are happening this weekend. Bands are set to play Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. On Saturday, they'll be vegan and non-vegan tacos of all sorts by Rachel Jean, who's also in Bitch...
JAMS Fest to turn roads into a romp
The arts and entertainment highlight of the Southeast Queens summer makes its return this weekend. On Friday, the “JAMS Under the Stars” concert will kick off the Jamaica Arts and Musical Summer Festival along Jamaica Avenue. The festivities will continue on Saturday with an afternoon of street shopping, entertainment and exhibits.
Eric Adams Declares Himself As New York's First "Hip-Hop Mayor"
Ever since becoming mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has become quite the polarizing figure. A lot of this has to do with the fact that he has had some interesting opinions about hip-hop. For instance, Adams tried to make the claim that Drill music was a problem in the city and that platforms like YouTube should be taking down drill music videos.
Shorebird Festival Aug. 13
The 17th Annual Shorebird Festival is back on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. August is the perfect time to explore the diversity of New York City’s shorebirds, according to NYC Audubon. The refuge is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, which hosts more than 325 species of birds, most of them visiting on their migration travels along the Atlantic Flyway.
2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars
Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" festival takes place in Queens this weekend
NEW YORK - LL Cool J is hosting a hip hop festival in his hometown - Queens. The "Rock the Bells" festival at Forest Hills Stadium will feature some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, and more. "It's a complete immersive experience, an opportunity for people that love the music, who love the musicality of it, love the creativity, the artistry, to enjoy themselves. There's food, activations, it's going to be crazy. One-day festival," LL Cool J said. The Rock the Bells Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Forest Hills stadium. Doors open at noon. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers
The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
Spike Lee Weekend Pop UP
Spike Lee pretty regularly throws block parties on the block his 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks HQ is located on in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and this Saturday (8/6) he’s having a stoop sale. Will he be selling that electric mixer he hasn’t used in 20 years, and copies of the Girl 6 soundtrack CD? Maybe the latter. What’s A Summer Without The Spikes Joint Experience? Pull Up To Fort Greene In Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn For The Spike’s Joint Pop Up Stoop Sale Featuring Specially Priced Items And Limited Edition Product. This Joint Is Gonna Be Crazy!
Rally held to get Asian American history taught in New York State classrooms
There was a push on Friday in Queens to get Asian American history taught in classrooms all across New York State.
Eric Adams Calls Himself NYC’s First ‘Hip Hop Mayor’ Amid $5.5M Hip Hop Museum Boost
Eric Adams has declared himself New York City’s first “Hip Hop Mayor.”. The declaration came after Adams approved $5.5 million in funding for the Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is scheduled to have its grand opening in 2024. “First time in New York City history, we have...
SJU summer concert returns
Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday. The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic. “We are so happy to...
Making a grand entrance
Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park. The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir...
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
NYCHA hosts Family Day at Moore Houses, honors actor Lou Torres
Bronx residents came out on Saturday to celebrate Moore Houses Community Family Day with music, food, and activities. Among the fun, there was a sentimental street renaming for a legendary South Bronx actor Lou Torres.
Inside RISENY — the Secret Museum and Amusement Park Ride Hiding in Times Square
Tasked with playing “New York City Ambassador” for friends and family? Need to duck inside during one of New York’s sweeping summer rainstorms? Embarrassed to admit that you live here and know very little about the Big Apple? Head to RISENY, Midtown’s newest multimedia, interactive museum, featuring a curated tour through the city’s history — […] The post Inside RISENY — the Secret Museum and Amusement Park Ride Hiding in Times Square appeared first on W42ST.
The 20 Best Brunch Places in Times Square, NY – Best Brunch!
Are you intending a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not understand where to go right now, attempt Times Square in New York. There are lots of eating choices in Midtown Manhattan’s business area. Times Square provides whatever you’ll require, from conventional faves...
