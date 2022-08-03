Read on www.racingloufc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
racingloufc.com
Friday’s highlights: Racing 1, Washington Spirit 1
Nadia Nadim opened scoring in the second half before the visitors leveled at Lynn Family Stadium. Upon launching, Racing Louisville made its city home to a major-league sports franchise for the first time in 41 years. The club plays in the NWSL — the world’s top women’s soccer circuit that’s home to most members of the highly successful U.S. national team — and plays at recently opened Lynn Family Stadium.
racingloufc.com
Racing frustrated by another draw, this time with Washington
Racing Louisville FC led in a game Friday night for the first time in a month, but the club couldn’t hold that advantage en route to a fifth draw in its last seven games. The visiting Washington Spirit equalized with a 64th-minute Ashley Hatch roller through traffic, leveling 12 minutes after Nadia Nadim similarly snuck a goal past to move ahead at Lynn Family Stadium.
racingloufc.com
Lester: ‘I think it was a smart move by us’ to try a new formation
Defender Julia Lester — who featured on the wing in Racing’s 1-1 draw Friday with the Washington Spirit — discusses a change to three at the back. Upon launching, Racing Louisville made its city home to a major-league sports franchise for the first time in 41 years. The club plays in the NWSL — the world’s top women’s soccer circuit that’s home to most members of the highly successful U.S. national team — and plays at recently opened Lynn Family Stadium.
racingloufc.com
Björkegren: ‘We have seven games left, and I think we need to win six’
Racing coach Kim Björkegren reflects on a 1-1 draw Friday with the Washington Spirit — plus assess his team’s shot at making the NWSL playoffs. Upon launching, Racing Louisville made its city home to a major-league sports franchise for the first time in 41 years. The club plays in the NWSL — the world’s top women’s soccer circuit that’s home to most members of the highly successful U.S. national team — and plays at recently opened Lynn Family Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
racingloufc.com
Racing’s DeMelo named July’s NWSL Rookie of the Month
Racing Louisville FC midfielder Savannah DeMelo continued a breakout first professional season Thursday when named the NWSL’s Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, for July. DeMelo went the full 90 minutes in all four of Racing’s games, scoring two goals and pushing herself into the league lead for...
Comments / 0