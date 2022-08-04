ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals rookie DT Zach Carter impressing at training camp

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNd8l_0h4kfK5k00

The Cincinnati Bengals have high hopes for third-round rookie defensive tackle Zach Carter.

Barring a move between now and the start of the regular season, the hope is that Carter can provide a strong rotational pass-rush from the defensive line’s interior after the team lost Larry Ogunjobi in free agency.

Onlookers in camp this week have noticed the rookie starting to flash, even against veteran offensive linemen.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com captured some of the reactions from onlookers:

“The thing that Lapham noticed about Carter is he gave the back-up offensive linemen fits with his first step and they had trouble getting hands on him as he got around the outside. The only guy able to handle him was starting left guard Jackson Carman …”

Dan Hoard provided a highlight:

While it’s only the early goings of camp, it’s notable that Carter’s showing well already against the offensive line. If he can roll this momentum into the preseason and real games, it will soften the loss of Ogunjobi, at a minimum.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker. Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Bengals Com
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp

It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy