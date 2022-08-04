USA Hype, Right Wing Rankings, Juan Soto Backs the Blackhawks, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Read on www.bleachernation.com
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Consider These 5 Remaining Free Agents
Though they won’t be competitive at all in 2022-23, the Chicago Blackhawks have remained relatively active in free agency. Back on July 13, the team signed veteran forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi to identical one-year, $3 million deals while also adding depth forward Colin Blackwell and goaltender Alex Stalock.
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS News
Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
It's possibly the most famous traveling trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. Each member of the NHL championship teams gets a chance to spend time with the Cup on their own. Phillip Pritchard is the keeper of the cup and among those who chronicle its journey. The Stanley Cup takes...
Yardbarker
Ryan Kesler appears to be open to retiring as a Vancouver Canuck
Ryan Kesler appears to be open to retiring as a Vancouver Canuck. Kesler, 37, hasn’t played an NHL game since 2018–19 and spent the last three seasons on the Anaheim Ducks’ long-term injured reserve list. Both of Kesler’s hips have been surgically repaired, and he recently opened...
NHL
Capitals revamp goaltending with additions of Kuemper, Lindgren
Acquire D. Strome, Brown to help bridge gap until Backstrom, Wilson return from injury. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Washington Capitals:. 2021-22 season: 44-26-12, fourth...
Yardbarker
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
NHL
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
Yardbarker
The Saddledome will host the Flames, Wranglers and Hitmen for 2022-23
The second-oldest arena in the National Hockey League is primed to be among its busiest during the 2022-23 season. In addition to being the home of the Calgary Flames, the Scotiabank Saddledome will also host the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers and the majority of games for the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.
Yardbarker
Golden Knights sign Keegan Kolesar to three-year deal with $1.4M cap hit
Kolesar was a restricted free agent after finishing his two-year deal with a $725K cap hit. Originally a Columbus Blue Jackets third round pick in 2015, Columbus dealt him to the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Draft for a second round pick that became forward Alexandre Texier. Kolesar had...
Yardbarker
Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri
There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
Yardbarker
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
NHL
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
