alreporter.com
Board denies parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Bureau of Pardon and paroles unanimously denied parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer on Tuesday after hearing protests against his parole. Gov. Kay Ivey urged the parole board to deny his parole in a letter on monday and Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke in person at the meeting to make his opposition clear.
alreporter.com
Ivey opposes parole of accused killer
Earlier today, Gov. Kay Ivey sent a letter to the members of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole adamantly opposing parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. Spencer’s parole hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. Spencer stands accused of killing Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha...
Huntsville woman agrees to plea deal in 2019 fatal shooting
A 26-year-old Huntsville woman who was about to go to trial for murder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, according to online court documents.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey writes to board members regarding Guntersville triple murderer parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey wrote a letter to the Board of Pardon and Paroles regarding Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. Spencer was granted parole in November 2017 before he allegedly committed three murders in 2018. Four years later Spencer is up for parole and Gov. Ivey does not think that it should be granted.
WAFF
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
alreporter.com
Pardons and Paroles providing Naloxone training to officers
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is now providing training for Naloxone – most commonly known as NARCAN — to all Bureau officers via the Alabama Department of Mental Health. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.
Guntersville man charged in connection to 3 overdoses
A man is facing drug charges in connection to the overdoses of three people in February, according to the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
alreporter.com
ADOC rescinds healthcare contract, will start a new search for provider
The Alabama Department of Corrections doesn’t have a new healthcare provider after all. After awarding a contract at the end of June to YesCare Corporation, which is based in Tennessee, to provide medical and mental health services for all facilities in ADOC, the Department announced on its website last week that it is now pulling that agreement and will re-award the contract at a later date.
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County
Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
Andalusia Star News
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships
A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
WAFF
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
WAAY-TV
MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues
A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
WAFF
Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
Huntsville man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Huntsville Police responded to the 1900-block of Magnum Drive late in the night on Friday, August 5.
