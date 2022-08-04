ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alreporter.com

Board denies parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer

The Alabama Bureau of Pardon and paroles unanimously denied parole to Jimmy O’Neal Spencer on Tuesday after hearing protests against his parole. Gov. Kay Ivey urged the parole board to deny his parole in a letter on monday and Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke in person at the meeting to make his opposition clear.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Ivey opposes parole of accused killer

Earlier today, Gov. Kay Ivey sent a letter to the members of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole adamantly opposing parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer. Spencer’s parole hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. Spencer stands accused of killing Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Pardons and Paroles providing Naloxone training to officers

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is now providing training for Naloxone – most commonly known as NARCAN — to all Bureau officers via the Alabama Department of Mental Health. Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud
alreporter.com

ADOC rescinds healthcare contract, will start a new search for provider

The Alabama Department of Corrections doesn’t have a new healthcare provider after all. After awarding a contract at the end of June to YesCare Corporation, which is based in Tennessee, to provide medical and mental health services for all facilities in ADOC, the Department announced on its website last week that it is now pulling that agreement and will re-award the contract at a later date.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County

Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andalusia Star News

Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships

A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues

A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off

One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy